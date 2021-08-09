Western Magnesium Files a Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

NEW YORK, August 9, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG); (Frankfurt-3WM); (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") announces that on August 6, 2021 it filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to register its common stock under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Once the Form 10 goes effective which is expected to occur on October 5th, 2021, Western Magnesium will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act and will be required to file annual, quarterly, and annual proxy statements with the SEC.

Executive President & Chief Executive Officer, Sam Ataya states, "The filing of the Form 10 continues the progress we are making to move the Company forward and lays the foundation for listing to a major U.S. Exchange. This will better position our Company to accelerate our business objectives, pursue our respective operating priorities and strategies, and to focus on our unique opportunities for long-term growth."

In addition, the filing of the Form 10 provides the transparency institutional investors require and the opportunity for them to participate in future financings, necessary for the strategic build out of our commercialized plants across the United States.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact: John Ulmer | julmer@westmagcorp.com | 604-423-2709

