Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2021

20:30 Uhr  |  CNW

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for July 2021.

TSX welcomed 19 new issuers in July 2021, compared with 25 in the previous month and 10 in July 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies, one financial services company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in July 2021 decreased 51% compared to the previous month, and decreased 38% compared to July 2020. The total number of financings in July 2021 was 46, compared with 58 the previous month and 34 in July 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2021, compared with 21 in the previous month and four in July 2020. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, two clean technology companies and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in July 2021 decreased 30% compared to the previous month, but were up 7% compared to July 2020. There were 122 financings in July 2021, compared with 158 in the previous month and 211 in July 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

Issuers Listed

1,712

1,709

1,617

New Issuers Listed

19

25

10

IPOs

12

17

5

Graduates from TSXV

4

4

3

Issues Listed

2,376

2,365

2,273

IPO Financings Raised

$110,492,416

$1,568,649,390

$244,640,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$663,786,542

$2,274,687,419

$2,247,934,732

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,198,750,000

$172,876,564

$671,063,900

Total Financings Raised

$1,973,028,958

$4,016,213,373

$3,163,638,632

Total Number of Financings

46

58

34

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,009,393,931,863

$3,988,385,475,117

$3,072,938,995,842

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed

146

101

+44.6

IPOs

107

84

+27.4

Graduates from TSXV

23

10

+130.0

IPO Financings Raised

$7,280,549,871

$3,617,831,667

+101.2

Secondary Financings Raised

$18,740,219,690

$13,037,932,907

+43.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$4,287,750,247

$1,584,928,968

+170.5

Total Financings Raised

$30,308,519,808

$18,240,693,542

+66.2

Total Number of Financings

420

306

+37.3

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,009,393,931,863

$3,072,938,995,842

+30.5

TSX Venture Exchange**

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

Issuers Listed

1,890

1,892

1,918

New Issuers Listed

10

21

4

IPOs

8

14

2

Graduates to TSX

4

4

3

Issues Listed

2,000

1,994

2,000

IPO Financings Raised

$23,462,900

$20,055,100

$400,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$181,376,095

$253,801,512

$158,426,543

Supplemental Financings Raised

$521,107,297

$758,213,481

$520,984,787

Total Financings Raised

$725,946,292

$1,032,070,093

$679,811,330

Total Number of Financings

122

158

211

Market Cap Listed Issues

$97,408,014,997

$101,070,642,734

$58,801,959,705

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed

81

29

+179.3

IPOs

52

19

+173.7

Graduates to TSX

23

10

+130.0

IPO Financings Raised

$175,012,818

$56,880,390

+207.7

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$2,214,037,462

$733,217,611

+202.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$4,695,947,289

$2,044,866,829

+129.6

Total Financings Raised

$7,084,997,569

$2,834,964,830

+149.9

Total Number of Financings

1,081

926

+16.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$97,408,014,997

$58,801,959,705

+65.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Avant Brands Inc.

AVNT

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P.

BPYP.PR.A

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund

CNAO

CI Global Climate Leaders Fund

CLML

Exro Technologies Inc.

EXRO

Flow Beverage Corp.

FLOW

Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Active ETF

FSEM

Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Active ETF

FGSG

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF

HDIV

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHU

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBU

LifeSpeak Inc.

LSPK

NanoXplore Inc.

GRA

NextPoint Financial Inc.

NPF.U

Nova Cannabis Inc.

NOVC

Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund

PFSS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Bigstack Opportunities I Inc.

STAK.P

Cranstown Capital Corp.

CRAN.P

Evergen Infrastructure Corp.

EVGN

FIFE Capital Corp.

FFC.P

First Helium Inc.

HELI

Michichi Capital Corp.

MCCP.P

Miza III Ventures Inc.

MIZA.P

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

ROOF

Sayward Capital Corp.

SAWC.P

Whatcom Capital II Corp.

WAT.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Inc.



Contact
Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

First Helium Inc.

First Helium Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA32050C1059
www.firsthelium.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap