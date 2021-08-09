Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 - Mandalay Resources Corp. ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announces that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on August 11, 2021, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay for investors and analysts on August 12, 2021, at 8:00 AM (Toronto time).



Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289 Participant Number: (201) 689-8341 Conference ID: 13722369



A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM (Toronto time), August 26, 2021, and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853 Encore ID: 13722369

