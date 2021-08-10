Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2021 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Company" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to announce a third quarter 2021 dividend of C$0.055 per common share, a 10% increase over the second quarter 2021, for an annualized dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented: "On the back of strong first half 2021 results and our ongoing financial strength, we are pleased to prioritize returns to shareholders by increasing our quarterly dividend by 10%."

For shareholders residing in the United States, the U.S. dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily rate published by the Bank of Canada on September 30, 2021. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company also wishes to remind its shareholders that it has implemented a dividend reinvestment plan (the "Plan"). Shareholders who are residents of Canada and the United States may elect to participate in the Plan in connection with the dividend to be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders on record as of September 30, 2021. More details are available on Osisko's website at http://osiskogr.com/en/dividends/drip/.

Non-registered beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank or other financial institution that holds their common shares to inquire about the applicable enrolment deadline and to request enrolment in the Plan. For more information on how to enroll or any other inquiries, contact the Agent at 1-800-387-0825 (toll-free in Canada) or inquiries@canstockta.com.

Participation in the Plan does not relieve shareholders of any liability for taxes that may be payable in respect of dividends that are reinvested in common shares under the Plan. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors concerning the tax implications of their participation in the Plan having regard to their particular circumstances.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montr?al, Suite 300, Montr?al, Qu?bec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.: Heather Taylor

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. (514) 940-0670 x105

htaylor@osiskogr.com

