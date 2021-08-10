Teuton Invests $500,000 into Decade Resources, Optionee of the Del Norte Property, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

Vancouver, August 10, 2021 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (OTC:TEUTF) (Frankfurt:TFE) has entered into a private placement with Decade Resources Ltd. ("Decade"), subscribing for 10,000,000 non-flow-through common units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one non-flow-though common share and one warrant good for two years to purchase another non-flow-though common share at $0.08 per share. Total investment is $500,000. Net proceeds of the private placement will be used to advance exploration of the Del Norte property as well as for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Dino Cremonese, President and CEO of Teuton commented: "This investment was made primarily on the strength of the Del Norte gold-silver property, however we also took into consideration the many other precious metal properties owned by Decade in the Golden Triangle such as the Red Cliff. We also recognize Ed Kruchowksi, President of Decade, as a very seasoned explorer who has more than forty years of experience in the region and who has participated in many discoveries therein during that time."

Ed Kruchkowski, President and CEO of Decade Resources, stated: "This significant equity investment by Teuton, the optionor of the Del Norte, is a very strong endorsement of both Decade Resources and the Del Norte project. We are pleased that our partner Teuton and their President and CEO Dino Cremonese have so much confidence in the project and in Decade Resources as the operator of the Del Norte project."

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific Golden Triangle area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Teuton earned $3.9 million net income in 2020 and a further $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Its income is derived from option payments.

One of the Teuton properties under option is the Del Norte, currently farmed out to Decade. Decade can earn a 55% interest in the property by spending $4,000,000 over four years and by making certain cash and share payments; It has a further option to acquire an additional 20% interest by taking the property to production. A joint venture between Teuton and Decade would follow (refer to Jan. 7, 2020 news release for full details).

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made). Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

