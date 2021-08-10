EnGold Intersects 7.5 gpt Gold Over 1.5 Metres at "Road Gold" at Lac La Hache

Vancouver, August 10, 2021 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company"), reports that the Company has received drill core assays with the highest gold value to date within the new Road Gold zone within its 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of BC, with drill hole R21-03 cutting 7.51 gpt gold over 1.5 m (59 - 60.5 m). The Company plans to continue targeting Road Gold when the wildfire risk in the region subsides and its exploration program resumes.

"The results at Road Gold continue to improve despite the drilling challenges within the faulted, altered, mineralization," says Rob Shives, EnGold VP Exploration. "We have yet to reach the targeted depth projection of the surface showing in our drilling, and that exposed surface showing is believed to only partially represent the real width of the zone as indicated geophysically. The potential to discover another gold-rich, copper-gold-silver structure similar to our Aurizon South Deposit, continues to grow."

As previously reported (see June 24 and July 16 news) at the time of shutdown due to fire risk in early July, drilling was underway at the Road Gold hydrothermal breccia, gold-copper-silver target discovered in fall, 2020. Two previous drilling attempts failed to reach the targeted depths due to extremely broken, faulted ground, but intersected up to 3.9 gpt gold over 2 m. The 2021 program has similarly been challenged by bad ground, with the third hole (DDH R21-03) once again abandoned at only 60.5 m in very encouraging alteration and mineralization observed as chalcopyrite, bornite, chalcocite and pyrite. Assays from R21-03 reveal anomalous values at shallow depths, including 0.53 gpt gold over 1.5 m (37.5 - 39 m), 0.43 gpt gold over 2 m (49 - 51 m) and the best-to-date Road Gold assay at the very bottom of the hole, 7.51 gpt gold over 1.5 m (59 - 60.5 m).

"The strong gold values at Road Gold underscore why this target is a high priority for EnGold," said EnGold President & CEO David H. Brett. "We anticipate a significant drill program there in addition to the deep porphyry drilling that will get underway once fire conditions permit."

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Deposit and other exploration targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92638