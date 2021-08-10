Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update at Jean Marie Copper-Gold Project

Vancouver, August 10, 2021 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report that it has completed an airborne geophysical survey, soil sampling and geological mapping at its flagship Jean Marie Project ("Jean Marie" or the "Project").

Jean Marie is a copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry project located 50 kilometres west of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in central British Columbia. The project has multiple unbounded mineralized zones defined by drilling of up to 244 metres of 0.28% copper (J97-11), and 192 metres of 0.29% Copper (J95-2 see previous news release) as well as multiple recently identified targets across the entire project.

Recent Project Developments

Airborne geophysical survey completed

Re-logging of historical drill core completed

Surficial geology mapping completed

Soil sampling completed - Phase 1

Detailed geological mapping ongoing

PEMC retained Precision GeoSurveys to complete a 128 sq-km high resolution, magnetic gradient, radiometric, and VLF-EM airborne geophysical survey at Jean Marie.

Despite over 30 years of exploration history at Jean Marie, this is the first high resolution multi-sensor airborne survey to be completed. Data will be integrated with geology and geochemistry and used to help map structure, alteration, and lithology to further guide the Company's exploration efforts. PEMC has received the preliminary data which is currently being processed and final results are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Surficial mapping across the property has now been completed. This mapping was completed by Quaternary geology expert Derek Turner, using historical survey data, as well as modern topographical data and aerial imagery. The revised surface geology map will be used to reinterpret near-surface geochemical and geophysical data.

During July, a total of 634 soil samples were collected at Jean Marie. This work focused on expanding the current historical soil sampling coverage. Wide spaced soil sampling focused on areas where there has been no coverage. This included zones that lie along strike with known copper and gold mineralization. Tighter spaced soil sampling focused on the mineralized drilling areas and will augment the historical soil sampling with modern multielement data. The results will be used in conjunction with the results from the surficial mapping to interpret zones of anomalous geochemistry and subsequent considerations for identifying drill targets. All samples have been sent to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columba for multi-element geochemical analysis, results are pending.

"A much clearer picture is beginning to emerge," commented Thomas Hawkins, Vice President of Exploration for Pacific Empire. "Once we have the results from the most recently completed work program incorporated, we will be in a position to further refine and rank the drill targets."

Next Steps

Additional soil sampling, stream sediment sampling, prospecting and detailed lithology and alteration mapping is planned in areas that were recently staked by the Company. These areas cover prospective buried intrusions, contacts, and structures that were identified in the regional magnetic survey data.

"It is exciting to see the dataset come together," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire. "We are working towards an integrated targeting model over the coming months and intend to leave no stone unturned in the process."

For additional information on 2021 exploration activities at Jean Marie please see our latest President's Newsletter.





Figure 1 - Jean Marie Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/92703_568bbc06f443fbf7_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - 2021 Soil Sampling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/92703_568bbc06f443fbf7_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Preliminary Magnetics

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/92703_568bbc06f443fbf7_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

