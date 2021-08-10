Brunswick Resources Announces Effective Date of TSXV Voluntary Delisting

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN./

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Brunswick Resources Inc. (TSXV: BRU.H) ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") today announces that further to its news release dated November 17, 2020, the Corporation's voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange will be effective at the close of business August 12, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

Following the Effective Date, Brunswick expects to complete the transaction with Poko Group Ltd. (the "Transaction") on or about August 13, 2021 and it is expected that the resulting issuer's common shares (the "Shares") will be listed and begin to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on or about August 18, 2021.

The delisting has been approved by the majority of the minority of the Corporation's shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on February 24, 2021.

Additional Information Regarding the Proposed Transaction

Further details of the Transaction will be included in a subsequent press release and other disclosure documents to be filed by Brunswick in connection with the Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Brunswick should be considered highly speculative.

There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

About Brunswick resources Inc.

Brunswick is a mineral exploration Corporation with an interest in the Lac Irene property, located in the Province of Quebec, with its head office in Rouyn-Noranda. Brunswick is a "reporting issuer" in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

