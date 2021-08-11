Change of name to Jervois Global Ltd.

The Newswire 10 August 2021 -



As previously announced, there is no change to the ASX or TSX-V code for Jervois or to the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for its ordinary shares, which remains AU000000JRV4. However, the Company understands that the ASX will not update the ISIN records to reflect the Company's change of name until on or about September 3, 2021. Until that occurs, the ISIN records will reflect the Company's previous name.





On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.



Alwyn Davey

Company Secretary.







For further information, please contact:

--------------------------------------------------------------

|Investors and analysts:|Media: |

|James May |Nathan Ryan |

|Chief Financial Officer|NWR Communications |

|Jervois Global |nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au|

|jmay@jervoisglobal.com |Mob: +61 420 582 887 |

| | |

--------------------------------------------------------------



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

10 August 2021 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company"), formerly Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF), at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange confirms that as previously announced on August 6, 2021, the Company's name has changed to " Jervois Global Ltd. ". The name change took legal effect on August 6, 2021.As previously announced, there is no change to the ASX or TSX-V code for Jervois or to the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for its ordinary shares, which remains AU000000JRV4. However, the Company understands that the ASX will not update the ISIN records to reflect the Company's change of name until on or about September 3, 2021. Until that occurs, the ISIN records will reflect the Company's previous name.On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.Alwyn DaveyCompany Secretary.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.