Artemis Gold Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Aug. 11, 2021 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") held on August 10, 2021.

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2021 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Details of voting are as follows:



Votes

FOR % of Votes

cast FOR Votes

WITHHELD % of Votes

cast WITHELD Steven Dean 112,693,061 98.40% 1,838,045 1.20% Ryan Beedie 114,525,198 99.99% 5,908 0.01% David Black 98,540,228 86.04% 15,990,878 13.96% William Armstrong 114,524,198 99.99% 6,908 0.01% Elise Rees 113,926,798 99.47% 604,338 0.53% Lisa Ethans 114,507,861 99.98% 23,245 0.02% Janis Shandro 114,508,661 99.98% 22,445 0.02%

The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, as follows:



Votes

FOR % of Votes

cast FOR Votes

WITHHELD % of Votes

cast WITHELD Appointment of Auditors 93,208,143 79.89% 23,459,321 20.11%

The Company's shareholders also authorized, ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, as follows:



Votes

FOR % of Votes

cast FOR Votes

AGAINST % of Votes

cast AGAINST Stock Option Plan 102,881,374 89.83% 11,649,732 10.17%

Artemis Gold Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 558 1107

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.







Contact

Nick Campbell, VP Capital Markets, +1 (604) 558-1107.

