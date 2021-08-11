Artemis Gold Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Aug. 11, 2021 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") held on August 10, 2021.
The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2021 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Details of voting are as follows:
Votes FOR
% of Votes cast FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% of Votes cast WITHELD
Steven Dean
112,693,061
98.40%
1,838,045
1.20%
Ryan Beedie
114,525,198
99.99%
5,908
0.01%
David Black
98,540,228
86.04%
15,990,878
13.96%
William Armstrong
114,524,198
99.99%
6,908
0.01%
Elise Rees
113,926,798
99.47%
604,338
0.53%
Lisa Ethans
114,507,861
99.98%
23,245
0.02%
Janis Shandro
114,508,661
99.98%
22,445
0.02%
The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, as follows:
Votes FOR
% of Votes cast FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% of Votes cast WITHELD
Appointment of Auditors
93,208,143
79.89%
23,459,321
20.11%
The Company's shareholders also authorized, ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, as follows:
