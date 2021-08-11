Aben Resources Ltd Commences 2021 Reconnaissance and Field Work at the Forrest Kerr Project and Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, Aug. 11, 2021 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a reconnaissance and field work program at its 100% owned Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle. The 2021 program will consist of additional mapping and sampling in specifically identified areas of the property that have had limited coverage to date and in areas of interest as the property's extensive data base dictates. This program is designed to generate additional drill targets and to further the understanding of the geologic processes that have taken place and are the cause of the gold emplacement in the North and South Boundary Valley of the Forrest Kerr Property.



The areas of interest this year will be to the North and South of the Boundary zones. Minimal exploration has been conducted in the 3.5km-long Boundary-Marcasite corridor to the north of the North Boundary High-grade Zone despite the presence of high-grade precious metal values on surface. And to the south, very limited surface work has been conducted south of the South Boundary mineralized corridor, although discovery potential is high as this area overlies the regional-scale Forrest Kerr Fault Zone and other associated structures.

Flow-Through Financing

Further, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $175,000 (the "Placement").

The Company has allotted and issued 2,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of CAD $0.07 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.10 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placement towards exploration on its Forrest Kerr Gold Project, British Columbia. All securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring December 12, 2021. The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

Forrest Kerr Gold Project, Golden Triangle, BC claims map:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4087/abn_forrest_kerr_project_map.pdf

