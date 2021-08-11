Osisko Development Intersects 1,965 g/t Au Over 0.50 Meter at Mosquito Creek and 333 g/t Over 0.50 Meter at Shaft

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 200,000-meter 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo") in central British Columbia. A total of eight diamond drill rigs are currently active on the Project.



Highlights

A total of 106,000 meters have been drilled thus far in 2021.

Recent assay results include holes IM-21-069 to IM-21-086 (Figure 1).

Drilling highlights include 23.98 g/t Au over 7.35 meters in hole IM-21-081 at Shaft Zone including 333.0 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, at a vertical depth of 470 meters and 30 meters down dip from a modelled vein corridor.

Drillhole IM-21-078, located at Mosquito Creek, hosts multiple mineralized vein corridors that assayed 10.57 g/t Au over 5.30 meters and 1,965 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 100 meters north of the current modelled deposit (Figure 2).

Drillhole IM-21-083, located 50 meters down dip of hole IM-21-078 also intersected mineralized vein corridors including 6.16 g/t Au over 3.65 meters and 18.01 g/t Au over 1.80 meters showing continuity between the drillholes.

Detailed drilling results and drill hole location plan maps are presented at the end of this release.

Assay Highlights

70.95 g/t Au over 2.00 meters in hole IM-21-070 including 281.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter 81.70 g/t Au over 1.00 meter in hole IM-21-072 59.40 g/t Au over 0.55 meter in hole IM-21-076 10.57 g/t Au over 5.30 meters in hole IM-21-078 including 45.70 g/t Au over 1.00 meter 8.69 g/t Au over 7.60 meters in hole IM-21-078 1,965.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-078 9.95 g/t Au over 3.95 meters in hole IM-21-081 23.98 g/t Au over 7.35 meters in hole IM-21-081 including 333.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter 18.01 g/t Au over 1.80 meters in hole IM-21-083 15.26 g/t Au over 2.90 meters in hole IM-21-085 21.39 g/t Au over 3.25 meters in hole IM-21-086 including 67.50 g/t Au over 0.70 meter 11.22 g/t Au over 5.80 meters in hole IM-21-086 including 50.70 g/t Au over 1.05 meters

Maggie Layman, Vice President of Exploration of Osisko Development commented, "The recent drill results on Island Mountain include high grade vein corridor intercepts along strike and, at depth at both Mosquito Creek and Shaft Deposits. These results should have a positive impact on our future resource updates and exploration targets."

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: Cariboo deposit areas overview map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a3177a-e7d6-4d35-87c7-9dd79516ae84

Figure 2: Mosquito Creek select drilling highlights.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/950725c1-f6a0-42cd-bc2a-f39d8aebcb0f

Figure 3: Shaft Zone select drilling highlights.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05c61910-3fa1-4c18-98f9-c0272187829a

Qualified Person

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Qu?bec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including with respect to results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, expected conclusions of optimization studies, that vein corridors continue to be defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within the sandstones and that the deposit remains open for expansion at depth and down plunge, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Cariboo gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward‐looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH

(M) AU (G/T) TARGET IM-21-069 133.80 134.30 0.50 3.19 Shaft IM-21-070 10.20 10.70 0.50 17.65 Shaft 39.20 41.20 2.00 70.95 Including 40.70 41.20 0.50 281.00 IM-21-071 24.50 25.00 0.50 13.80 Shaft 30.75 31.55 0.80 5.08 190.70 191.20 0.50 10.55 IM-21-072 231.50 232.00 0.50 3.31 Shaft and Valley 253.20 253.85 0.65 4.15 446.00 447.00 1.00 81.70 IM-21-073 79.00 79.60 0.60 4.23 Shaft 115.35 115.90 0.55 6.25 IM-21-074 No significant assays Shaft IM-21-075 141.50 142.60 1.10 11.25 Mosquito IM-21-076 192.80 198.00 5.20 4.63 Shaft Including 193.50 194.30 0.80 14.10 and 197.00 197.50 0.50 8.73 210.70 213.70 3.00 9.51 Including 212.20 212.70 0.50 34.20 218.50 219.10 0.60 10.45 227.60 228.25 0.65 7.75 231.25 231.80 0.55 59.40 315.50 316.05 0.55 4.27 IM-21-077 281.00 282.95 1.95 5.02 Shaft Including 281.00 281.50 0.50 10.60 285.00 285.70 0.70 3.28 287.70 288.20 0.50 5.63 IM-21-078 141.20 146.50 5.30 10.57 Mosquito Including 142.30 143.30 1.00 45.70 and 144.80 145.30 0.50 7.86 155.90 163.50 7.60 8.69 Including 159.50 161.00 1.50 22.40 and 162.50 163.50 1.00 20.50 191.65 192.30 0.65 3.58 192.30 193.00 0.70 3.36 203.00 203.50 0.50 1965.00 221.50 223.00 1.50 8.24 Including 222.00 223.00 1.00 10.00 263.80 264.30 0.50 14.40 340.60 341.50 0.90 4.68 344.35 344.85 0.50 18.65 IM-21-079 87.50 88.95 1.45 7.57 Shaft Including 87.50 88.10 0.60 16.20 97.45 98.00 0.55 4.05 117.30 117.85 0.55 9.67 IM-21-080 No significant assays Shaft IM-21-081 246.20 247.60 1.40 5.32 Shaft 292.50 293.10 0.60 23.10 382.40 383.75 1.35 3.31 403.50 407.45 3.95 9.95 Including 403.50 404.15 0.65 10.10 and 404.15 405.55 1.40 20.20 530.00 530.50 0.50 6.36 576.00 583.35 7.35 23.98 Including 581.35 581.85 0.50 333.00 and 582.35 582.85 0.50 9.56 594.25 595.35 1.10 8.80 Including 594.75 595.35 0.60 14.45 602.10 603.00 0.90 3.69 IM-21-082 hole abandoned Shaft IM-21-083 141.00 145.00 4.00 4.77 Mosquito Including 143.00 143.50 0.50 17.40 and 144.50 145.00 0.50 8.64 151.25 152.00 0.75 5.00 178.00 180.20 2.20 7.14 Including 178.00 178.50 0.50 22.30 and 178.50 179.00 0.50 6.84 195.00 196.50 1.50 10.25 234.25 234.95 0.70 9.52 249.75 253.40 3.65 6.16 Including 250.50 251.00 0.50 12.15 and 251.00 251.60 0.60 9.04 and 252.90 253.40 0.50 19.65 407.30 409.10 1.80 18.01 Including 407.30 408.00 0.70 21.90 and 408.00 408.50 0.50 32.80 IM-21-084 224.20 225.20 1.00 3.73 Shaft 250.60 252.95 2.35 3.67 Including 250.60 251.10 0.50 11.40 IM-21-085 212.00 212.50 0.50 6.07 Shaft 220.90 221.50 0.60 6.62 296.50 299.40 2.90 15.26 Including 296.50 297.60 1.10 16.50 and 298.30 299.40 1.10 21.70 319.50 320.10 0.60 14.60 IM-21-086 203.20 203.70 0.50 6.62 Shaft and Valley 326.55 329.80 3.25 21.39 Including 326.55 327.05 0.50 22.10 and 327.05 327.55 0.50 11.30 and 327.55 328.25 0.70 67.50 338.25 344.05 5.80 11.22 Including 338.25 338.75 0.50 21.90 and 343.00 344.05 1.05 50.70 362.50 363.00 0.50 5.28 375.25 380.50 5.25 3.13

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH

(M) IM-21-069 594383 5884763 1384 -59 123 271 IM-21-070 594474 5884351 1430 -47 331 165 IM-21-071 594249 5884690 1415 -55 125 393 IM-21-072 594986 5884348 1302 -47 145 480 IM-21-073 594475 5884350 1430 -73 303 210 IM-21-074 594383 5884763 1384 -54 120 300 IM-21-075 593912 5885015 1368 -48 330 171 IM-21-076 594250 5884690 1415 -45 119 426 IM-21-077 594509 5884269 1425 -46 338 345 IM-21-078 593944 5885032 1371 -51 320 387 IM-21-079 594372 5884688 1399 -62 148 183 IM-21-080 594371 5884688 1396 -58 143 240 IM-21-081 594442 5884655 1395 -52 132 616 IM-21-082 594986 5884349 1301 -50 143 117 IM-21-083 593944 5885032 1371 -56 319 450 IM-21-084 594248 5884690 1415 -48 119 477 IM-21-085 594508 5884269 1426 -50 334 344 IM-21-086 594985 5884348 1302 -52 150 441



