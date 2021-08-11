Goldplay Mining Anounces Initial Exploration Findings on the Scottie West Project with Rock XRF Results of up to 0.90% CU, 69 Grams per Tonne Silver, 0.94% Zinc and Pending Gold Assays

VANCOUVER, August 11, 2021 - Goldplay Mining Inc. ("Goldplay" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUC), is pleased to release initial exploration findings from the early field program on the Scottie West Project (the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (BC) Canada. The Project is located within the "Golden Triangle" of northwestern BC., 40 kilometers from the deep-water port of Stewart, BC and 14 kilometers from Ascot's Silbak Premier mill site. The Project is under option from Roughrider Exploration (REL).

XRF results of rock samples have yielded up to 69 grams per tonne Silver, 0.90% Copper, 0.94% Zinc, with assays pending including gold.

To date, field crews have spent 6 field days for a total of 39 man-days on the Project. The team has spent 3 days on the Southeast Exposure Nunatak identified in the 2020 program and another 3 days on other portions of the Project. A total of 86 rock samples and 166 talus fines soil samples have been collected. A handheld XRF analyzer is on site and all samples are analyzed before shipping to MSA Labs for assays. Although XRF results are currently considered less definitive than standard analytic techniques, they are nonetheless indicative of value and are generally considered qualitative rather than quantitative. Laboratory assay results are pending for all samples collected to date.

On the Southeast Exposure Nunatak, the geology consists of a mixed package of layered intermediate epiclastic and volcaniclastic sandstone, lapilli tuff and conglomerate with interbedded fine grained sedimentary mudstone and siltstone and coherent intermediate volcanic flows belonging to the Unuk member of the lower Jurassic Hazelton Group. This package of rocks has been intruded by both hornblende granodiorite dykes and biotite granodiorite dykes interpreted to be of Early Jurassic and Eocene age respectively. Biotite and pyrrhotite hornfels with noted chalcopyrite in the silty mudstones are common in the vicinity of the dykes. Northeast trending structures are commonly gossanous with limonite and iron carbonate staining (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Gossanous NE structures on Southeast Exposure Nunatak

Substantial en échelon gash quartz veins often occur where these structures intersect siltstones and mudstones (Figure 2).

XRF results of rock samples have yielded up to: 65 grams per tonne Silver, 0.10% Copper, 0.14% Zinc 1.9% Arsenic, with assays pending including gold.

XRF results of talus fine samples have yielded up to: 34 grams per tonne silver and 403 ppm copper.

Figure 2 - Gossanous en échelon gash veins within hornfelsed silty mudstones

On the Leduc East-central Ridge, the geology consists of course felsic volcaniclastics, conglomerates and bedded sediments that are interpreted to be part of the Lower Jurassic Hazelton Group. This package is in contact with pillow basalt to the west (Figure 3), which is interpreted to be part of the middle Jurassic Iskut River Formation and indicative of the Eskay Rift. The rift is significant as it hosts the world class Eskay Creek gold-silver deposit.

Figure 3 - Pillow basalt

The Leduc NE Ridge immediately to the north contains gossanous and pyritic "siliceous cap" rock within andesitic volcaniclastics (Figure 4).

XRF results of rock samples have yielded up to 69 grams per tonne Silver 0.90% Copper, 0.94% Zinc, 0.096% Arsenic, and 0.060% Lead with assays pending including gold.

XRF results of talus fine samples have yielded up to 1,211 ppm Zinc

Figure 4 - Sample from Leduc Eastcentral Ridge with copper, zinc and arsenic mineralization

In the western portion of the property, the geology consists of pyroxene rich basalt flows within a package of distal turbidites and cherty siltstones belonging to the Triassic Stuhini Group. XRF results of soil samples have yielded weak copper and silver soil anomalies.

Going forward, the field crew intend to spend much of the later part of the summer prospecting, mapping and talus fine sampling focusing on identified structures and gossans. Mid-August to September is the best time of year for initial prospecting in the area as much of the winter snow pack has melted.

Table 1 - Summary XRF Data - Scottie West Project XRF rock data, best results Area # of Rocks Cu % Pb % Zn % As % Ag grams per tonne SE Exposure Nunatak 44 0.104 0.012 0.144 1.913 42.3 Leduc Eastcentral Ridge 14 0.900 0.060 0.943 0.097 69.3 Leduc NE Ridge 16 SW Scottie 5 XRF soil data, best results (ppm) Area # of Soils Cu Pb Zn As Ag SE Exposure Nunatak 87 403 58 193 123 34.1 Leduc Eastcentral Ridge 39 178 89 1211 229 35.9 Leduc NE Ridge 15 177 48 133 62 17.3 SW Scottie 24 248 26 113 15 35.0

Catalin Kilofliski, President and CEO of Goldplay Mining, states "The Scottie West property is located in the right rocks and has many great neighbors including the world class Silbak Premier, Brucejack, Eskay Creek deposits and the Granduc Mine. We are pleased with the early results to date and we look forward to the continuing exploration of our Project. Being the first to ever explore the Project provides a very unique opportunity to our investors."

Figure 5 - Pyritic silica cap

Qualified Person

The information in this news release is speculative as very little ground work has been done to date. XRF data is considered less definitive than standard analytical techniques and is considered qualitative rather than quantitative. The scientific and technical information has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Wilkins, Goldplay's BC Exploration Manager and Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

