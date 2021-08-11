Rockland Resources Update on Exploration Delays at Cole Gold Mines Project Due to Forest Fires in Red Lake District, Ontario

Commences Work on Old Timer Property, B.C.

VANCOUVER, August 11, 2021 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) reports that further to the Company's release dated July 12, 2021, exploration at the Cole Gold Mines Property continues to be delayed due to forest fires west of Red Lake. Since July 21, 2021, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has had an emergency order in place covering a large region of Northwest Ontario, including Red Lake, that prohibits mineral exploration activities including drilling that are deemed to be a fire risk.

Several forest fires remain active west of the Cole Property and Fire 77 reached within approximately 5 km of the Property. Although Fire 77 is still listed as not being under control, thanks to the efforts of the MNRF firefighters, this fire has not advanced closer to the Property in the past two weeks.

Rockland reports that it has negotiated an agreement with its drilling contractors to maintain a drill on standby in Red Lake so that the Company can quickly resume drilling and other exploration work as soon as the emergency order has been lifted. Currently, the standby agreement is in place until the end of August. The Company is in contact with representatives of the MNRF and is monitoring the situation closely in preparation for returning to work.

Once drilling resumes, Rockland's 2,500 m program will test the historical gold resource plus potential extensions of the mineralization down-dip and west of the Cole underground workings. Several holes will test the east-west trending magnetic low that is associated with known mineralization west of the Cole shaft. In addition, the Company has initiated overburden stripping in preparation for channel sampling on surface showings that expose mineralized quartz veins and associated shear zones.

Old Timer Property

Rockland is also pleased to announce that it has commenced a summer work program at its Old Timer project located near Nelson, BC. The program consists of prospecting, rock and soil sampling as well as mapping which will focus on areas with historical workings and new targets identified from the Lidar Survey. Tightly spaced soil sample grids over historical mineralization and areas identified for follow up from a 2020 program will be deployed.

Qualified Person

Garry Clark P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this news release as they pertain to the Cole Gold Mines Property.

About the Cole Gold Mines Property

Rockland Resources Ltd. is acquiring a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines Property, located in Ball township, Red Lake Mining Divison, Ontario. The Property consists of 28 mining claims (568 ha) located 30 km west of the Cochenour, Campbell, Red Lake mine complex owned and operated by Evolution Mining. The Property represents a rare opportunity to explore a strategically located asset in one of the most active, prolific producing mining districts in Canada. The property hosts high-grade gold values in a classic Red Lake-type quartz vein and silica-sulphide replacement zones.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the properties. In addition to the Cole Gold Property, Rockland is exploring the Summit Old Timer Property that consists of three (3) mineral claims covering an area of 1,915 hectares located approximately 17 km southeast of the City of Nelson, within the Nelson Mining Division, British Columbia.

