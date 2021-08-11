Belmont Resources Partners with Proactive Investors to Expand Investor Outreach

Vancouver, August 11, 2021 - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEA) (Frankfurt:L3L2) ("Belmont"), (or the "Company is pleased to announce it signed an agreement with Proactive Investors to expand the Company's investor outreach through new video and media content.

Proactive is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal and events management company with offices in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney and Perth. Proactive operates financial websites in multiple languages providing breaking news and commentary on hundreds of listed companies in addition to organizing investor forums in major financial centers.

The services shall include comprehensive coverage of officially released news and other developments at the Company, interviews in audio, video and print formats featured on Proactive websites, Proactive Media, Reuters and distribution partner websites and distribution and promotion of all approved content through social media and the Proactive daily and weekly news summaries, sent to double opt-in subscribers, with the objective being to enhance the company's visibility within the global investment community. Neither Proactive Investors nor its control persons own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company. Proactive Investors will be paid CAD $3,000 per month for a twelve month period. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and re-developing past producing copper-gold-silver mines in southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State, which is considered to have the highest concentration of mineralization and past producing mines in western North America. By utilizing new exploration technology and geological modelling, the company is identifying new areas of mineralization beneath and/or in the near vicinity of the past producing mines.



The Belmont project portfolio:

- Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - *Athelstan & Jackpot Gold-Silver mines - Come By Chance, B.C. - *Betts Copper-Gold mine - Lone Star, Washington - *Lone Star Copper-Gold mine - Pathfinder, B.C. - *Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines - Black Bear, B.C. - Gold - Pride of the West, B.C.- Gold - Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

* past producing mine



