Doubleview Gold Corp. Resumes Exploration Program for Drilling Program

Vancouver, August 11, 2021 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a geological and site preparation team in anticipation of the Company's 2021 summer/fall drill program at its 100% owned Gold rich Copper HAT property, a polymetallic project located in Northwest British Columbia, situated in the Golden Triangle of the Tahltan First Nation's traditional territory. The exploration team will prepare drill sites, the camp and will coordinate with local suppliers and the Tahltan Central Government's employment and contracting department for the upcoming drilling campaign. The drilling program is to begin as soon as possible.

Site preparation will concentrate on the Lisle Zone North of the Hat deposit, as well as the eastern and southern areas of the deposit. The locations shown in the illustration below will be the anticipated phase I drilling sites that are subject to minor changes as per the onsite geologist's review.

Additionally, the geological team will verify the drill core on site with the geological model that is now further refined considering the recent drill results.

"The upcoming and well anticipated exploration program will be Doubleview's first program based on its recently updated database, with the potential to contain economically significant, critical metals that now define HAT as a polymetallic deposit. It is anticipated that this next phase of drilling will test the northern and eastern limits of the HAT deposit, providing the data necessary to develop a resource estimate and model. We look forward to working collaboratively with Tahltan service providers as exploration commences" President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani stated.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/92792_a223dd39c4e05b32_001full.jpg

About the Hat Project:

The Hat Property is considered a probable porphyry gold-copper deposit with characteristics similar to those of many of British Columbia's major deposits. Sulphide mineralization, primarily chalcopyrite, occurs in fracture zones in dioritic intrusive rocks and strongly altered andesitic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of Upper Triassic age.

Doubleview acquired the Hat Property in 2011 and has conducted several programs of exploration.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSXV: DBG]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

