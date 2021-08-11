American Eagle Gold Launches Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships in partnership with YMP Scholarship Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - American Eagle Gold Corp. ("American Eagle Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AE) is pleased to announce that in partnership with the YMP Scholarship Fund and Ore Group, it has created the Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships. As part of these scholarships, American Eagle Gold will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship to a student leader looking to pursue a career in the mining industry who has demonstrated academic success, and a commitment to preserving Indigenous languages and culture.

"American Eagle Gold is proud to support both the mining industry and indigenous communities in Canada. The extraction industry has long been the backbone of the Canadian economy and the largest employer of many indigenous communities in Canada. I hope that the two thousand dollars can provide some well-deserved financial relief to a well-deserving student who may very well be a future leader in the industry and their community," said Anthony Moreau, CEO of American Eagle Gold.

Apply Here: Click here to find the YMP Scholarship applications. The application deadline is August 30, 2021.

American Eagle Gold, along with Orefinders Resources (ORX: TSXV), Baselode Energy (FIND: TSXV), Mistango River Resources (MIS: CSE) and QC Copper & Gold (QCCU: TSXV), are proud to be donating a total of $10,000 to students from the Indigenous Community in Canada in partnership with the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle Gold is traded on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol 'AE'. The Company is focused on exploring its flagship property, Golden Gate. The property is strategically situated on the Cortez trend, which hosts 3 large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont's Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush). The property is located 10km south of Cortez Hills and 5 km south of Goldrush and shows many of the same geological characteristics as at the two deposit areas.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of receipts to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at scholarships@youngminingprofessionals.com.

YMPSF's mandate is to attract young Canadians to the resource exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in mining-related post-secondary programs.

For information and updates on American Eagle Gold please visit: www.americaneaglegold.ca

And please follow us on Twitter @AmEagleGold

And Please Follow us on LinkedIn @AmericanEagleGold

SOURCE American Eagle Gold Corp.