Andean Precious Metals to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call on August 25, 2021

Toronto, August 11, 2021 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a precious metals production and exploration company, is expected to report its 2021 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, after market close. Senior management will host a conference call to review the second quarter results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins.

A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks, at which time the operator will provide instructions for qualified equity analysts to submit questions.

Webcast Access Information

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available at www.gowebcasting.com/11469. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The Company produced 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of $14.75 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonne per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce silver doré bars. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

