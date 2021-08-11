Fairchild Gold Corp. Announces New Technical Committee Senior Advisor and Chairman

Langley, August 11, 2021 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as Senior Advisor and Chairman of a newly established Company's Technical Committee.

Dr. Sergei Diakov is an extremely experienced geologist/manager, who has worked for several large mining corporations in regional geology, structural analysis, geochemistry and geology of ore deposits, prospecting and exploration of various types of ore deposits, incorporating economic assessment of mineral projects, management of exploration programs, management of health and safety, environmental, geological, and social risks.

He has widespread experience working in multicultural environments, building efficient and successful exploration teams. His advanced experience involves several mineral commodities (porphyry copper, gold, nickel, base metals, potash, metallurgical coal and diamonds).

Dr. Diakov has a proven discovery record: leading his BHP team to the original discovery of Oyu Tolgoi Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo deposit in Mongolia and, most recently, he led his AngloGold Ashanti team resulting in a significant copper-gold porphyry discovery Nuevo Chaquiro in Colombia.

Dr. Diakov has a professional reputation of excellent safety performance, effective leadership skills and team building capabilities with a strong discipline and commitment to designing, planning and execution of exploration and development programs.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Sergei Diakov to Fairchild's Technical Committee where he will not only assist with our exploration efforts on the Fairchild Lake Property, but more importantly help the company with ongoing due diligence on additional project opportunities. Dr. Diakov brings extensive knowledge with tremendous experience that we can leverage" commented Luís Martins, President and CEO.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base - 2 - LC301738-1 metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property. The Fairchild Lake Property consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

