Nippon welcomes Mr. Kensaku KunJak Onoda-Song to its Board of Directors

Brossard (Quebec) - August 11th, 2021 Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSXV:NIP) (OTC:RCCMF), is extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Kensaku KunJak Onoda-Song to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Onoda-Song has extensive experience in international business working with clients and partners around the globe as a successful consultant and advisor and board member of several businesses. Over the past 5 years he assisted the Company in business development and investor relations and has also acted as Nippon's Board Secretary. Having studied and lived in both Asia and North America, attending American schools since kindergarten, including Canadian Academy and MCU of California, his embracement and understanding of both cultures has given him the background essential for international business. Mr. Onoda-Song is the key person in establishing and maintaining a bridge between Canada and Asia and his vast business network and personal connections worldwide is a major asset to the Company.

"Ken's nomination to Nippon's board of directors will enable him to enhance his presence both in Japan and the rest of Asia which will be of particular benefit to the company" stated Mr. Jean-Yves Therien, Nippon's interim President & CEO.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

Le présent communiqué est disponible en français site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Jean-Yves Therien, Interim President & CEO (450) 510-4442 jytherien@nippondragon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.