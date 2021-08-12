Empress Royalty Receives First Gold Revenue

VANCOUVER, August 12, 2021 - Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of the first revenue from the Sierra Antapite gold mine in Peru, a deal executed on July 28th.

"Empress Royalty is now a revenue-generating royalty and streaming company", stated CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron. "Achieving this milestone only eight months after publicly listing confirms our ability to deliver on our strategy. With a solid portfolio of investments and a strong pipeline, Empress will continue to increase revenue generation with corresponding value creation for our shareholders."

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress Royalty is a new royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since publicly listing in December 2020, Empress Royalty has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital, and Accendo Banco which allow Empress Royalty to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

