Mosaic Announces July 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

TAMPA, August 12, 2021 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its July 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) July 2021 July 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 629 743 Sales revenue in millions $ 191 $ 154

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) July 2021 July 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 1,197 1,201 Sales revenue in millions $ 585 $ 385

Phosphates(1) July 2021 July 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 597 676 Sales revenue in millions $ 407 $ 233

(1)The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

