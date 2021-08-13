Frontline Announces Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Toronto, August 13, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) (OTC:FLDPF) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders have approved the following items of business brought before them at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

A total of 30,760,058 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the following matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:





The Corporation did not receive Shareholder approval for the following matter:

i)The ordinary resolution to consolidate the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares on a ten for one basis, or by such lower consolidation ratio as may be determined by the Board of Directors and as may be required to obtain approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting are filed on SEDAR.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project 60 kms east of the Red Lake and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.frontlinegold.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Frontline Gold Corp./

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frontlinegold

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frontline-gold-corp-fgc-

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.





