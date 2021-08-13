Menü Artikel
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

11:25 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NICOSIA, August 13, 2021 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Atalaya Mining plc

BYZTVM8
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 175 Berkeley Street, Boston MA 02116 United Stated of America
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12/08/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/08/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

 Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.88% 7.88% 10,897,081
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.94% 10.94%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares (ISIN CY0106002112) 10,897,081 7.88%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,897,081

7.88%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc 7.88% 7.88%
LMHC Massachusetts Holdings Inc 7.88% 7.88%
Liberty Mutual Group Inc 7.88% 7.88%
Liberty Mutual Insurance Company 7.88% 7.88%
Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings LLC 7.88% 7.88%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion Boston, MA, USA
Date of completion 13/08/2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659668/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company


Mineninfo

Atalaya Mining plc

Atalaya Mining plc
Bergbau
Zypern
A142QE
CY0106002112
www.atalayamining.com
