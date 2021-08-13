Menü Artikel
Grizzly Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

21:27 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Edmonton, August 13, 2021 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 9, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta (the "Meeting").

The total number of votes represented at the Meeting was 32,877,764, being 35.24% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters considered at the Meeting. All matters considered at the Meeting are described in more detail in the Company's management information circular dated July 2, 2021, which was mailed to shareholders of the Company and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Included in the business of the Meeting, shareholders authorized amended and restated by-laws of the Company that had been approved by the Board of Directors on July 2, 2021, replacing the Company's previous by-laws.

More information about the business of the Meeting is available in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 2, 2021, and a copy of the amended and restated by-laws of the Company are available on SEDAR.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, with 90 million shares issued, focused on developing its over 156,000 acres of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.
Brian Testo, CEO, President
Tel: 780 693 2242

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Chris Beltgens
Corporate Development
Tel: 604 347 9535
Email: cbeltgens@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93121


