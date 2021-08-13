Gold Lion Update on Idaho Projects - Dixie Wildfire 60% Contained

Vancouver, August 13, 2021 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) reports that the 43,225 acre Dixie-Jumbo wildfire, currently burning near the town of Dixie, Idaho is now 60% contained and the Company is preparing an aggressive exploration program to resume once the evacuation order has been lifted. Over 5,000 soil samples and 2,000 meters of diamond drilling are planned to commence once it is safe to return to the area. The full closure order, including a map of the closed area can be found at the following link:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/home/?cid=fsm91_055753

Up to date information on the status of the Dixie-Jumbo wildfire can be found at the following link:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608/#

Erickson Ridge

The Company continues to await receipt of a drill permit on its nearby Erickson Ridge project and is in frequent communication with the Minerals and Geology Managers at the Nez Perce Forest Service office, however Forest Service staff are limited due to the ongoing fire activity.

Robber Gulch

The Company also reports it has terminated an exploration and option agreement on the Robber Gulch project with Bronco Creek Exploration, Inc. to allow it to focus its resources on the Elk City-Orogrande District.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

