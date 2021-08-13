Menü Artikel
Uravan Announces Share Consolidation

22:23 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Uravan Minerals Inc. (TSXV: UVN) ("Uravan" or the "Company") announces that it is proceeding with a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares ("Common Shares") based on ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share. The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2020.

The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on a consolidated basis at the opening of markets on August 16, 2021, under its current TSXV trading symbol, "UVN", and under the new post-Consolidation CUSIP and ISIN numbers of 91703R208 and CA91703R2081, respectively.

The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares from 47,329,012 to approximately 4,732,901, subject to rounding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number.

Letters of transmittal have been mailed to the registered shareholders of the Common Shares requesting that they forward their pre-Consolidation share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, to exchange such certificates for new share certificates representing their Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis.

Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have hold actual share certificates registered in their name will not be required to complete and return a letter of transmittal. Any pre-Consolidation Common Shares owned by such shareholders will automatically be adjusted as a result of the Consolidation to reflect the applicable number of post-Consolidation Common Shares owned by them and no further action is required to be taken by such shareholders.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Uravan Minerals Inc., Larry Lahusen, CEO and President, Tel: 403-607-5908, Email: llahusen@uravanminerals.com, Website: www.uravanminerals.com
Uravan Minerals Inc.

Uravan Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0F46L
CA91703R1091
www.uravanminerals.com
