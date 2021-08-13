Menü Artikel
Decklar Resources Inc. Grants Share Purchase Options

13.08.2021  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 - Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the "Company") announces that it has granted, effective August 13, 2021, an aggregate of 3,540,000 share purchase options (each an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Decklar Petroleum Limited ("Decklar") in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. A total of 1,650,000 of the Options are being issued to directors and officers of the Company and Decklar. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $1.00 per Share for a period of five years expiring August 13, 2026. The options vest as to one-third immediately, one-third on January 13, 2022, and one-third on August 13, 2022.

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin

Decklar Petroleum Telephone: +1 403 816 3029

Email:davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




