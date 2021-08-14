Recharge Resources Announces 5 For 1 Stock Split

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2021 - Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR: TSX-V) (SLLTF: OTC) ("Recharge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors have approved a five (5) for one (1) stock split of the Company's common shares (the "Stock Split") held by shareholders as of September 15, 2021 (the "Record Date").



Consequently, shareholders as of the Record Date will receive four (4) additional common shares for each common share held. In accordance with the Company's Articles, shareholder approval was not required for the Stock Split. The Company will not be changing its name, CUSIP or its current trading symbol in connection with the Stock Split.

The Stock Split remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will issue a further news once an effective date and payment date have been determined.

After giving effect to the Stock Split, the Company will have approximately 506,655,580 common shares outstanding. The Company's authorized share capital will remain unchanged.

Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Stock Split ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Yari Nieken"

Yari Nieken, CEO

