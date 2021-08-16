C3 Metals Buys Back Royalty on Jamaican Properties

Toronto, August 16, 2021 - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a royalty purchase and assignment agreement with Rodinia Resources Pty Ltd. ("Rodinia") to purchase 1.5% of a net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") on the Company's Main Ridge and Hungry Gully properties located in Jamaica (the "NSR Purchase Agreement"). The NSR Purchase Agreement replaces the original 2% NSR with a 0.5% NSR and provides the Company with a right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 0.5% NSR. As consideration for the NSR Purchase Agreement, the Company has paid Rodinia US$75,000 and has agreed to issue 190,062 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.162 per share, being US$25,000 in C3 Metals common shares calculated based on the 30-day volume weighted average price of C3 Metals common shares on the date of the NSR Purchase Agreement. The Common Shares when issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with Canadian securities legislation and are further subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Kevin Tomlinson, C3 Metals' CEO stated, "We are pleased to be able to renegotiate the royalty arrangements as we recommence exploration over our high-grade gold and copper projects in Jamaica. Reducing the outstanding royalty on these properties will place us in a better position to advance exploration and introduce a joint venture partner should we decide to do so."

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson

President & CEO

ktomlinson@c3metals.com

Alec Rowlands

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 416 572 2512

arowlands@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, and a 100% interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties, with one under option to Tocvan Ventures, covering 304 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia.

