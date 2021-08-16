More High-Grade Gold Results from Tempus' Elizabeth Project
PERTH, August 16, 2021 - Tempus Resources Ltd. (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results from the three remaining diamond drill-holes (EZ-21-01, EZ-21-02 and EZ-21-03) from the assay batch submitted to the SGS Canada Inc. lab in June, incorporating the first four holes drilled in the 2021 drilling program at Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada. Assays from the other hole of the batch, EZ-21-04 were reported on 10 August, including 'bonanza' grades.
HIGHLIGHTS
- EZ-21-02 - 6.60m at 8.40g/t gold from 102.40m, including;
- 15 drill-holes completed so far at Elizabeth with multiple assays pending:
- Assays for first four holes (including the three being reported today) are reported
- Another ten holes are at the lab - four sent in July and six sent in last week
- 15 th hole being logged and samples prepared for despatch to the lab in a subsequent sample batch
- Diamond drilling continues to demonstrate the SW Vein extends down dip and along strike - all extensional holes drilled appear to intersect quartz vein
Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Exploration drilling at Elizabeth is generating outstanding results. Out of the 15 drill-holes completed in 2021 to date, all have hit vein structures with intersections ranging from half a metre to over six metres in thickness, including all down-plunge and strike extensional holes. Assays for the first four holes are showing high grades of up to 70g/t gold and excellent continuity to the vein structure at depth and along strike in both directions. With these results, Tempus is on-track to prepare a 'maiden' modern NI43-101/JORC Mineral Resource estimate for the Elizabeth by year end."
The first four holes drilled by Tempus in 2021 including the three being reported today were aimed to demonstrate grade and width continuity within the relatively shallow upper part of the northern ore-shoot of the SW Vein. Those holes were hugely successful. The three being reported today all report high-grade significant intersections, with one of the holes also including a 'bonanza' grade sub-section.
Assays from the other hole of the first batch of four drill-holes, hole EZ-21-04, were received earlier and reported by the Company on 10 August, returning 4.00m at 31.2g/t gold including 1.50m at 52.1g/t gold and 0.50m at 72.0g/t gold ( see Tempus' ASX release of 10 August 2021 and Appendix 1 for details ).
Current exploration drilling for the Elizabeth Gold Project is largely focused the SW Vein, which hosted approximately 70% of the historic inferred resource of 206,139 ounces of gold (522,843 tonnes at 12.26g/t gold - SRK 2009). The holes drilled to date have been designed to address two aims: (i) confirm and upgrade the geological confidence of zones included in the historical resource; and (ii) extend the known mineralisation along strike and down plunge. The first batch of four 2021 holes address the first aim well. However, the majority of 2020-2021 drill holes address the second aim.
To date, Tempus has completed approximately 6,000 metres of new drilling at Elizabeth (of the total announced Phase 1 program of 12,000 metres) since the program started in November 2020, including 15 drill-holes completed for approximately 4,000 metres since the program re-commenced in early-June 2021.
The current status of the 15 completed drill-holes in 2021 is that four have now been reported (including three in this release), two additional batches combining 10 holes are at the lab (four sent in July and six last week) and the 15 th hole is currently being logged with samples to be included in a subsequent batch for the lab.
Recently completed drill-holes EZ-21-05, EZ-21-06, EZ-21-07, EZ-21-09, EZ-21-10, EZ-21-11, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-14; and EZ-21-15 were planned to extend mineralisation beyond the zone covered by the historic resource down plunge and along strike. Where drilling is planned at approximately 50-metre centers along strike, and below the northern and southern mineralised chutes. The program will also include a series of upcoming holes that step down plunge another 50 metres. Importantly, every one of these drill-holes has so far intersected the SW Vein structure, with quartz vein intersections ranging from half a metre up to four metres . Tempus' exploration team is impressed with the consistency shown by this.
Given the apparent success of the Phase 1 program to date at Elizabeth and the exciting results from the recent tenement-wide geophysical surveys ( see Tempus' ASX release of 2 August 2021 ), Tempus has appointed respected Canadian mining contractor and EPCM company, JDS Energy & Mining Inc. (" JDS ") to assist prepare a plan to re-open the Lower Portal at Elizabeth (see Figure 3 below), extend the existing drift by approximately 100 metres and then add an approximately 300 metre cross-cut drift at the end, running parallel to the SW Vein to facilitate drilling from underground. Once complete, the plan will be submitted to regulators for their approval. Drilling from underground will increase efficiency of drilling the down-plunge extension of the SW Vein but also greatly ease winter drilling plans.
The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne - Pioneer Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km 2 project is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold project with mineralisation presenting itself in vein sets which range in true width from 1 m to 6.5 metres. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne-Pioneer mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km away), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over a period of more than 70 years (from approximately 1900 to 1971).
Figure 1 - The Elizabeth Project - Plan map of drilling
Figure 2 - Elizabeth Project - Long-section of the SW Vein
Figure 3 - Elizabeth Project section showing location of Lower Portal and proposed extension.
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
For further information:
Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181
About Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such Page | 4 risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2021 dated May 14, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Appendix 1
SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd.
