Summa Silver Identifies New Un-Drilled Anomalies in Soil Survey on the Hughes Property at Tonopah, Nevada

Vancouver, August 16, 2021 - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a property-wide soil geochemical survey from its Hughes Property at Tonopah, Nevada.

Key Highlights

Extensive Coverage: Over 2,700 samples were collected over a 5 km 2 area representing the first-ever soil survey across this highly prospective land package.

Robust Anomalies: Numerous multi-element soil anomalies are defined by high concentrations of arsenic, copper and lead (see attached figure).

Overlapping Targets: The new soil anomalies are coincident with zones of hydrothermal alteration at surface and the recently identified geophysical anomalies (see news release dated June 22, 2021).

Strong Potential for Discovery Under Cover: These coincident anomalies are interpreted to represent concealed, structurally controlled alteration zones host to possible epithermal-related mineralization.

Targets Never Drilled: Plans for systematic drill testing are being finalized and targets will be selected following the near-term completion of geological mapping.

Current Drill Program Extended: With the ongoing intersection of bonanza grade mineralization on the property including 11,992 g/t silver equivalent (5,969 g/t Ag and 60.2 g/t Au) over 0.9 m within 4,408 g/t silver equivalent (2,252 g/t Ag and 21.6 g/t Au) over 2.8 m in SUM21-30 (see news release dated July 21, 2021), drilling will continue in excess of the originally planned 10,000 m.

Assays Pending: So far in 2021 the Company has completed 17 holes and assays for 15 holes remain pending.

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "The completion and integration of new soil geochemistry together with data from our recently reported geophysical surveys represents an important step towards realizing the full potential of our Hughes property. Last year's discovery at the Ruby target, a 1.3 km step-out from the historic Tonopah Mining District, proved that mineralization continues at least that far to the east, where it remains open. Coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies east and north of Ruby will be systematically investigated in the coming months with a focus on discovery while at the same time aggressively drilling our zones of known high-grade mineralization."





IP Geophysical & Soil Geochemical Data

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7983/93212_caffd7ea049fe8dc_002full.jpg

Geochemical Survey

The goal of the soil geochemical survey was to generate new exploration targets by focusing on pathfinder element anomalism known to be associated with Tonopah-style epithermal-related, high-grade silver and gold mineralization (e.g., As, Zn, Pb, Cu). The survey footprint covered the prospective eastern extension of the historic Tonopah district as well as newly defined areas of prospectivity north of the Ruby target area.

The 5 km2 soil survey consisted of 2,700 samples collected from two grids. The northern grid comprised 17 east-west oriented lines spaced 100 metres apart with samples spaced 25 metres along the lines. The contiguous southern grid consisted of 30 north-south oriented lines spaced 100 metres with samples spaced 25 metres along the lines. Samples were analyzed using a tailored portable Xray fluorescence spectrometer (pXRF) workflow to measure elemental concentrations from prepared sample mounts in the field. Samples were prepared and analyzed daily.

Preliminary pXRF data highlights numerous multi-element (As+Zn+Pb+Cu) soil anomalies spatially associated with property-scale, northwest trending faults and previously reported high-chargeability and high-resistivity anomalies (see news release dated June 22nd, 2021). These coincident anomalies are interpreted to represent concealed, structurally controlled alteration zones host to possible epithermal-related mineralization. Targets are currently being refined and evaluated in the field through detailed geological and structural mapping. Plans to systematically drill test priority targets are ongoing, including permitting of drill pads.

A selection of samples from key lines will be submitted to the lab for low-detection ICP-MS analyses to better define trends in key elements such as silver, antimony and gold. These data will be used to refine the exploration models and interpreted depths of targets.

Data Acquisition

Additionally, the Company has entered into an agreement with Hallelujah Resources LLC (the "Vendor") pursuant to which the Company will acquire certain intellectual property and data owned by the Vendor (the "Assets") relating to the Company's Mogollon silver-gold property in the State of New Mexico. The Assets include a significant database of geochemical rock sample data. As part of the consideration for the Assets, the Company will issue 10,000 common shares to the Vendor.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company has options to earn 100% interests in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The mine has remained inactive since commercial production ceased in 1929 due to heavily depressed metal prices and little to no modern exploration work has ever been completed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Galen McNamara"

Galen McNamara, Chief Executive Officer

