Mountain Boy Reports Update on Its American Creek Drill Program and Results from Surface Samples

Completed 5 holes on the historic High-Grade Zone.

Completed 2 holes on the High-Grade extension where 949 g/t silver was sampled on surface.

Currently drilling the Maybee Zone where 3,444 g/t silver was sampled on surface.

Vancouver, August 16, 2021 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) (FSE: M9UA) ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") announces that drilling is proceeding on its flagship American Creek property, with 7 holes completed from 2 drill pads and the drill is now on the third pad.

The American Creek Project is centered on the past-producing Mountain Boy silver mine, located 20 kilometres north of Stewart in BC's Golden Triangle.

Five holes have been completed on the High-Grade zone and two holes on the High-Grade extension. The drill is now on the Maybee Zone. Core samples have been shipped to the lab from the High-Grade and High-Grade extension pads and assays are pending.

Results from surface sampling earlier this season have now been received with highlights in the table below. The recent work included mapping and sampling along the cliffs north of the old mine, an area that had not previously been examined due to the difficult access. Geologists skilled in rock climbing, traced the structure hosting the High-Grade mineralization approximately 400 meters to the north, identifying an area now referred to as the High-Grade Extension where an initial two holes were completed.

Geological work is continuing, focused on the area between the High-Grade Zone and the Maybee zone, a 2-kilometer-long corridor within the 33 square kilometer property. Multiple veins in that area remain under-explored. The intent of the current program is to improve the geological context with the intent of identifying further drill targets.

Select Assays from Surface Samples at American Creek SampleID Zone Ag (ppm) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) C0033358 Maybee 3,444.0 1.501 0.009 0.031 C0034021 Mann 2,922.0 0.495 0.132 0.245 C0034057 High-Grade Ext 949.0 0.328 2.770 0.068 C0033353 Jewelry Box 721.0 0.145 0.091 0.121 C0033301 High-Grade 520.0 0.920 3.490 1.250 C0034023 Mann 505.0 0.196 15.260 0.807 C0034056 High-Grade Ext 456.0 2.223 0.225 0.400 C0033361 Maybee 443.0 0.626 0.336 0.785 C0034020 Mann 343.0 0.013 0.157 0.147 C0034003 Four Bees 329.0 0.489 0.371 1.560 C0034004 Four Bees 279.0 0.316 0.773 0.920 C0034052 High Grade 242.0 6.166 5.140 10.730 C0034019 Mann 227.0 0.788 0.174 2.500 C0034016 Mann 185.0 0.005 0.004 0.020 C0034002 Four Bees 170.0 0.081 0.107 0.282 C0034053 High-Grade 127.0 4.214 0.525 0.293 C0034024 Mann 110.0 0.054 0.068 2.170 C0034051 High-Grade 104.0 0.380 10.680 17.570 C0034022 Mann 100.0 0.008 0.028 0.197 C0033354 Jewelry Box 91.8 0.020 0.142 0.117 C0033365 Franmar 91.5 0.043 0.169 0.254 C0033352 Jewelry Box 77.7 0.004 0.002 0.010 C0034001 Four Bees 72.0 0.003 0.160 0.039 C0034151 Four Bees 63.3 0.217 0.205 0.071 C0033356 Four Bees 51.5 0.002 0.028 0.006 C0033364 Franmar 37.6 0.018 0.073 0.480 C0034058 High-Grade Ext 20.6 1.050 0.035 0.249

Mountain Boy CEO Lawrence Roulston commented: "Silver and base metal mineralization has been identified over multiple kilometers and includes some exceptional grades. We are working systematically toward an understanding of this extensive and robust mineralizing system which we firmly believe has the potential to host the kind of deposit for which the Golden Triangle is renowned."

About Mountain Boy Minerals

Mountain Boy has six active projects spanning 604 square kilometres (60,398 hectares) in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia.

The flagship American Creek project is centered on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine and is just north of the past producing Red Cliff gold and copper mine (in which the Company holds an interest). The American Creek project is road accessible and 20 km from the deep-water port of Stewart. On the BA property, 178 drill holes have outlined a substantial zone of silver-lead-zinc mineralization located 4 km from the highway. Work this year is aimed at extending that zone with drilling due to begin in August. Surprise Creek is interpreted to be hosted by the same prospective stratigraphy as the BA property and hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold and base metals. On the Theia project, work by Mountain Boy and previous explorers has outlined a silver bearing mineralized trend 500 meters long, highlighted by a 2020 grab sample that returned 39 kg per tonne silver (1,100 ounces per ton). Southmore is located in the midst of some of the largest deposits in the Golden Triangle. It was explored in the 1980s through the early 1990s, and largely overlooked until Mountain Boy consolidated the property and confirmed the presence of multiple occurrences of gold, copper, lead and zinc. A property wide Skytem survey is set to begin by the end of August. The Telegraph project, acquired in May 2021, has a similar geological setting to major gold and copper-gold deposits in the Golden Triangle. Exploration this season has been organized in two phases. Phase one is now complete and phase two is set to begin in September.

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

