Keynotes, Educational Panels and 60 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on August 17-19, 2021

LOS ANGELES, August 16, 2021 - The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event will take place on August 17-19, 2021, where 60 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event begins on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, including: Guy Spier, Perth Tolle, Ben Claremon, Caitlin Cook, Kelvin Seetoh, Mark Jones, Michael Liu, Julia Carreon and more!

Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels, the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, and Presenting Company Webcasts on Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19, full agenda here: https://conference.snn.network/agenda

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and Thursday, August 19, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Company Ticker(s) Webcasting Link 22nd Century Group, Inc. NYSE American: XXII https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42517 Alpha Cognition Inc. TSX-V: ACOG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42245 AYRO, Inc. NASDAQ: AYRO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42443 BioCardia, Inc. NASDAQ: BCDA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42442 BioLargo, Inc. OTCQB: BLGO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42247 Bitfarms Ltd. NASDAQ: BITF / TSX-V: BITF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42452 Bitwise Asset Management Private Company https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42284 Body and Mind Inc. CSE: BAMM / OTCQB: BMMJ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42238 BriaCell Therapeutics NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW / TSX-V: BCT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42249 Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. NYSE American: BTX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42274 CURE Pharmaceutical OTCQB: CURR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42556 Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. TSX: DN / OTCQX: DLTNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42250 DMG Blockchain Solutions TSX-V: DMGI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42441 ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. NASDAQ: SOLO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42269 Elixinol Wellness ASX: EXL / OTCQB: ELLXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42259 EMERGE Commerce Ltd. TSX-V: ECOM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42368 First Au Ltd. ASX: FAU / OTCQB: FRSAF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42279 Flora Growth Corp. NASDAQ: FLGC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42511 GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. CSE: GET / OTCQB: GMETF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42292 GB Sciences, Inc. OTCQB: GBLX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42235 General Assembly Pizza TSX-V: GA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42266 GeoVax Labs, Inc. NASDAQ: GOVX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42256 Greenbrook TMS Inc. TSX: GTMS / NASDAQ: GBNH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42255 iFabric Corp. TSX: IFA / PINK: IFABF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42301 Innerscope Hearing Technologies PINK: INND https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42280 International Land Alliance, Inc. OTCQB: ILAL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42446 Issuer Direct NYSE American: ISDR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42239 Kaspien Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: KSPN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42271 Killi Ltd. TSX-V: MYID / OTCQB: MYIDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42275 LEAF Mobile Inc. TSX: LEAF / OTCQB: LEMLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42228 LexaGene Holdings, Inc. TSX-V: LXG / OTCQB: LXXGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42521 Lightbridge Corporation NASDAQ: LTBR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42297 Medexus Pharmaceuticals TSX: MDP / OTCQX: MEDXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42299 Mednow Inc. TSX-V: MNOW https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42237 OneSoft Solutions Inc. TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42272 Orgenesis Inc. NASDAQ: ORGS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42366 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: PTPI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42229 ProPhase Labs, Inc. NASDAQ: PRPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42278 ProStar Holdings Inc. TSX-V: MAPS / OTCQB: MAPPF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42305 PyroGenesis Canada Inc. NASDAQ: PYR / TSX: PYR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42270 Real Luck Group Ltd. TSX-V: LUCK / OTCQB: LUKEF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42295 Recruiter.com Group, Inc. NASDAQ: RCRT, RCRTW https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42307 Renavotio, Inc. OTCQB: RIII https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42268 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. TSX-V: SEV / OTCQB: SPVNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42276 Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. NASDAQ: STAF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42265 SuperCom NASDAQ: SPCB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42383 Tego Cyber Inc. OTCQB: TGCB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42277 Tekcapital Plc AIM: TEK / OTCQB: TEKCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42304 TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: TFFP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42306 Thunderbird Entertainment Group TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42236 Venzee Technologies Inc. TSX-V: VENZ / OTCQB: VENZF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42251 Vicinity Motor Corp. TSX-V: VMC / NASDAQ: VEV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42234 Victory Square Technologies CSE: VST / OTCQX: VSQTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42308 Virios Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: VIRI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42333 Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: VMAR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42296 VolitionRx NYSE American: VNRX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42232 Wellteq CSE: WTEQ / OTCQB: WTEQF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42230 Wishpond Technologies Ltd. TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42281 XS Financial Inc. CSE: XSF / OTCQB: XSHLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42298 Zivo Bioscience, Inc. NASDAQ: ZIVO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42461

About SNN Network Summer Virtual Event

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

