Lundin Gold to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on August 19, 2021

VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2021 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:00 pm CET/12 noon EST. View PDF Version

Lundin Gold announced its Q2 2021 results on August 11, 2021, with key highlights including production of 108,799 ounces ("oz") of gold and sales of 125,412 oz during the quarter, at an average cash operating cost1 of $596 per oz sold, the Company's lowest quarterly cash operating costs since achieving commercial production in February 2020, and all-in sustaining cost1 of $720 per oz sold. From this, net revenues, adjusted earnings1, and cash flow from operations of $216.1 million, $74.8 million, and $142.0 million, respectively, were realized. In the first half of the year, the Company generated $217 million in operating cash flow and ended this six-month period with a cash balance of $192.2 million.

Register for the live event here: Register Lundin Gold Town Hall or at www.lundingold.com.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

___________________________ 1 Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the Management Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

