Mineral Hill Announces First Tranche Completion of Private Placements

VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2021 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN" wishes to announce the it has completed the initial tranche of CAD 101,000 of its private placement offering of Flow-Through shares ("FTS") at CAD 0.30 per share for its exploration development under the Earn-In Agreement referred to as "PP1b" in the News Release of April 27, 2021. These FTS qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company has also completed the initial tranche of CAD 100,083 for the private placement offering of security units referred to as "PP1a" in the News Release of April 27, 2021 to be used as general working capital. The PP1a security units are priced at CAD 0.225 per unit and consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") with an overall exercise period of two (2) years subsequent to the to be announced Closing Date of PP1a. Each Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD 0.30 per share if exercised within the first year of the Closing Date and at a price of CAD 0.34 per share if exercised within the second year following the Closing Date. The Warrants will not be listed for trading on the TSXV and the common shares being issued will have a trading restriction of four months subsequent to the issuance date.

The Company's average closing price on the TSXV since the resumption of trading on April 15, 2021 including to today's closing is Can$ 0.228.

In Accordance to the executed Earn-In Agreement announced on December 24, 2020 the Company has the irrevocable option to acquire an initial 20% interest in the Apex-Claims (the "First Apex Option") conditional upon (i) incurring or funding $84,728 of exploration expenditures on the Apex Claims, (ii) receiving TSXV approval, (iii) paying to the Owner $10,000 cash, and (iv) issuing 100,000 common shares to the Owner.

After exercising the First Apex Option, the Owner will grant the Company a second option to acquire a further 80% interest in the Apex Claims by: (a) paying to the Owner $15,000 cash; (b) issuing 150,000 common shares to the Owner; and (c) incurring or funding $125,000 of exploration expenditures on the Apex Claims within two years of the TSXV approval.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the TSXV approval and all securities issued under the private placement offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day following the date of closing.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire units under the private placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any units issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. This private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

Mineral Hill is a publicly traded junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties, with a primary objective of developing the Dot-Apex Claim Group ("Apex Claims") and the Master-ACE Claim Group ("ACE Claims"), located in south-western British Columbia. The Apex Claims consist of contiguous claim cells totalling 2,406.13 hectares and the ACE Claims totalling 695.09 hectares.

