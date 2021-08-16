Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX: LIF) - IOC Management Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 - Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) today announced the appointment of Mike McCann as President and Chief Executive Officer of IOC, effective September 20, 2021.

Mike is a highly experienced business leader with 30 years of operational experience in the mining and processing industry. Mike was previously the Head of Strategic Business Projects at Vale's Base Metals division, where he helped advance the development of new assets, create new joint ventures, and contribute to the business's overall strategy. He has also overseen large and complex mining and processing operations in the North Atlantic region and internationally in the UK, Japan and China. Mike currently sits as Board Chair for the Ontario Mining Association.

As part of his new role, Mike will also assume the role of Chairperson of the board of directors of IOC. Donald Tremblay, who had assumed the interim role of President and CEO returns to his role as CFO.

The management and directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. would like to congratulate Mike on his appointment and look forward to working with him as the new leader of a talented team at IOC.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.