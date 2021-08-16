Quantum Battery Metals Completes Fly Program and Anticipates Positive Results from Samples

Vancouver, August 16, 2021 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its sampling program of the Albanel, Kelso, and Rose West Lithium Projects. In the second and final phase of the prospecting sampling program, the team deployed in Quebec with assistance from a helicopter crew was able to obtain 96 grab samples throughout the three lithium projects. The helicopter program lasted over several days and navigated to areas throughout the property. The additional grab samples by eyesight showed several anomalies, in which were submitted to a laboratory for assay. The results for the previous samples taken from Albanel property in the first phase of the prospecting program are expected soon. The Company is excited to see the potential of its properties through the samples and intends to use the samples to plan their next exploration program. The Company is currently looking for potential properties within the James Bay area to further increase their presence within the mining district.

The James Bay area is known for being a mining friendly jurisdiction in Quebec. The Company's projects are located directly next to several prolific lithium properties and centrally located in a lithium-rich geologic subprovince.

The Rose West lithium property is underlain by similar geology as that of neighbouring property deposits and is composed of volcanosedimentary units and ultramafic to felsic intrusions. Gabbros, pyroxenites and diorites crosscut the property geology. Pegmatites occur as irregular, but generally continuous, lenses within biotite schists in paragneiss, quartzite and conglomerate. The rock units are generally well foliated with a southeast orientation, except for the more massive and unfoliated granites and pegmatites. Younger rocks of the property are represented by a Proterozoic diabase dike.

Mineralization recognized to date in the area includes rare element lithium-cesium-tantalum-(LCT)-bearing pegmatites and molybdenum occurrences. The geological reports of the area indicate that pegmatite dikes generally strike west-southwest/east-northeast with dips of 60 degrees or steeper.

"We are incredibly excited of the preliminary results from our 2021 exploration program in the Albanel, Kelso, and Rose West Lithium properties. After talking to our geological team, it reinforces our view to expand our exploration program and property portfolio in the James Bay area in the future," says Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director.

Martin Ethier, PGeo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

"Andrew Sostad"

_______________________

Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director

Contact Information:

400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3N6

Phone: 604.629.2936

Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93295