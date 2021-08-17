Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Mobilizes to Hotspot for Its Inaugural Diamond Drill Program at the Hotspot Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, Aug. 17, 2021 - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the "Company" or "Golden Sky") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized to its 100% owned Hotspot property ("Property") for its inaugural ~1500m diamond drill program that will commence in mid-August 2021. Diamond drilling will further test the Sure Bet Zone, which is defined by a ~600m x 400m gold-in-soil anomaly with soil samples that range from 50 ppb Au to 4110 ppb (4.11 g/t) Au. The Sure Bet Zone outlines a significant geochemical anomaly that is at the beginning of a 1.6km gold-in-soil trend that extends to the northeast and remains open.



Mr. John Newell, President & CEO of Golden Sky Minerals stated: "We are extremely pleased that drilling has commenced at our newly discovered Surebet Zone on the company's Hotspot property. This year's drilling is our first since Golden Sky drilled a 100-gram-metre hole last year, with all six holes returning gold values. The property has significant untapped potential with multiple strong drill targets. The Hotspot property sits along the Tintina Gold belt, a world-class geologic setting where many world-class deposits have been discovered."

In 2020, Golden Sky made an original gold discovery at the Sure Bet Zone with its maiden 568.45m reverse-circulation (RC) drill program. All holes encountered precious metal mineralization, with HSRC-20-2 assaying 1.34 g/t Au over 71.6m including 7.72 g/t Au over 6.09m from surface (see Figure 1). These were shallow holes that were limited to ~100m drill depth, one of Golden Sky's priorities with the 2021 diamond drill program is to test the Sure Bet Zone to ~400m drill depth.

In addition, Golden Sky has significantly expanded the size of the Hotspot property by staking additional lode claims based on in-house geological interpretation and regional geochemical stream samples published by the Yukon Geological Survey in 2016. This will represent a significant increase to the size of the Property from 4640 hectares to ~7364 hectares (see Figure 2). With similar prospective geology expected to exist on these newly acquired claims, Golden Sky believes there is excellent potential for discovering similar gold mineralized systems.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e535b9cc-94af-441b-aba4-6fb6127ce4c3

Figure 2 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5875447-07e2-4e92-94df-a3f00cff637f

The Hotspot Property

Location

The Hotspot property is located on the Yukon side of the Yukon-Alaska border, in the North Ladue placer district which has produced >20,000 oz of placer gold. The property is situated along the Big Creek fault, a regional-scale fault system that hosts numerous porphyry and orogenic gold deposits within the Yukon-Tanana Terrane (see Figure 3). The closest major prospect to Hotspot is Kenorland Minerals Tanacross Project, which encompasses the Taurus copper (Cu) - molybdenum (Mo) - gold (Au) porphyry deposit, located 25 km to the northwest (in Alaska). The Taurus Deposit has an inferred resource of 68.3 million tonnes grading 0.275% Cu, 0.032% Mo, and 0.166 g/t Au.

Figure 3 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15ca1f26-84dd-48a8-8b52-4e22f03d41d6

Mineralization

Gold mineralization at Hotspot is hosted by a Tertiary-aged (Eocene, 48-58 Ma) rhyolite pyroclastic tuff. Gold is associated with limonite and pyrite and bears a pathfinder signature (silver, antimony, mercury, and arsenic) indicative of a low sulphidation epithermal system (see Figure 4). Rhyolite-hosted low sulphidation epithermal systems include deposits with significant tonnage such as the Round Mountain deposit (>20M oz gold) and the Sleeper deposit (4.7M oz gold), both in Nevada, USA. In addition to the geological and geochemical settings, the grade and style of gold mineralization show similarities to these deposits.

Figure 4 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bea4ce45-113b-461a-a8e6-f1260da079b9

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of mineral properties through systematic exploration, located in tier-one mining districts. Golden Sky's main focus is developing its portfolio of projects to resource stage.

The drill-ready projects include Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike, all in Yukon, Canada. In addition, the recent purchases of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia, and the staking of the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in the Cassiar Gold District in northern British Columbia, adds to the company's substantial early-stage Canadian project pipeline.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

