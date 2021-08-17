Maxtech Ventures Inc. Changes Name to "St. Anthony Gold Corp." Accompanied by New Website Launch

VANCOUVER, August 17, 2021 - Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "St. Anthony Gold Corp.". The board of directors of the Company approved the name change, effective July 28, 2021, in accordance with the articles of the Company. St. Anthony Gold Corp. will begin trading on the CSE under the new symbol "STAG" in the coming days.

The official name change, and revisions in corporate information will be accompanied by the launch of the company's new website. See https://stanthonygoldcorp.com.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

