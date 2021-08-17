Stuve Gold Corp. Announces Coba SW Property Drill Program

Calgary, August 17, 2021 - Stuve Gold Corp. (TSXV:STUV) ("Stuve Gold" or the "Company") announces that the diamond drill program is underway at its 100% owned Coba SW property.

The Coba SW project is located 55 km northwest of Vallenar in the historic Carrizal Alto mining district, part of the prolific coastal IOCG mining belt of Chile.

Prior to the commencement of the drilling program, Stuve Gold conducted an extensive sampling program on surface and from within two existing mine shafts. Sampling was followed up with an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey over the 2.5 km strike length of mineralization that is evident at surface.

This phase 1 drilling program will consist of up to 7 holes designed to evaluate lateral and vertical grade distribution within the mineralized vein systems visible at surface and will also test a large chargeability anomaly detected by the IP survey.

"This is a watershed moment in Stuve Gold's short history as we commence the next stage of exploration," noted President Gordon Aldcorn. "Armed with clear historical workings information together with new geophysical data, we look forward to results from drilling that will expand our understanding of the geological model at our Coba SW property."

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Walker, P. Geo, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT STUVE GOLD

Stuve Gold is an emerging mining exploration company engaged in advancing mineral properties in Chile. Stuve Gold is focused on opportunities that exhibit promising potential for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt as a result of historical mining activities on, or associated with, those properties. Each of the properties within Stuve Gold's current portfolio - including the 'Coba SW', 'Santa Gracia' and 'Inca' properties, contain those attributes.

Stuve Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "STUV". More information on Stuve Gold may be viewed on sedar.com or the Company's website www.stuvegoldcorp.com .

