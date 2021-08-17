Sombrero Resources Options the High-Grade Takana Copper-Nickel District in Southeastern Peru

Additional Annual Work

Obligations (US$) Additional Annual Option

Payments (US$)

Initial option payment - $158,100

First anniversary of Access Date $1,000,000 $500,000

Second anniversary of Access Date $2,000,000 $750,000

Third anniversary of Access Date $3,000,000 $1,000,000

Fourth anniversary of Access Date $5,000,000 $2,000,000

Fifth anniversary of Access Date $6,000,000 $5,000,000

Total to acquire 90% of the

shares of Chukuyo $17,000,000 $9,408,100

Negrohuarcuña

Gossan Zone

Sample ID Cu % Ni % Pd g/t Pt g/t

RS508124 7.08 0.62 0.10 0.12

RS508132 3.00 2.84 0.24 0.11

RS508131 2.12 0.09 1.03 0.75

RS508128 1.51 0.29 0.01 0.003

RS508126 1.20 1.51 0.06 0.08

RS511519 1.05 0.05 5.47 5.64

RS508130 1.00 1.00 0.24 0.17

RS508129 0.75 0.08 28.60 15.35

RS508160 0.41 0.53 0.17 0.20

RS508159 0.27 0.41 0.06 0.07

RS508162 0.21 0.41 0.05 0.07

Main Sill Zone

Sample ID Cu % Ni % Sample ID Cu % Ni %

RS508901 1.07 0.51 RS508902 0.11 0.55

West Zone

Sample ID Cu % Ni % Sample ID Cu % Ni %

RS504970 10.30 0.46 RS504822 1.28 0.05

RS504089 6.14 0.15 RS506229 1.11 0.03

RS504749 4.58 0.19 RS506230 1.10 0.20

RS504833 3.14 0.31 RS504971 1.02 2.51

RS504845 2.80 2.47 RS504088 0.88 1.33

RS504836 2.58 0.45 RS504843 0.69 0.90

RS506237 1.64 1.22 RS504844 0.29 0.47

Carzised

Sample ID Cu % Sample ID Cu %

RS508152 15.95 RS504958 2.47

RS506207 8.99 RS504953 2.26

RS502494 7.40 RS504956 2.19

RS504957 6.17 RS506231 1.79

RS502491 5.75 RS504955 1.51

RS502492 4.63 RS502493 1.36

RS506212 3.28 RS508151 1.26

RS502495 3.09 RS504954 1.04

RS508904 2.96

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval Cu % Ni %

NEH-01 14.5 61 46.5 0.31 0.04

Incl. 20 29 9 1.00 0.13

NEH-02 36.8 56 19.2 0.24 0.05

NEH-03 31.3 39.6 8.3 0.15 0.07

NEH-04 64.3 68.3 4 0.06 0.14

118.1 165.4 47.3 0.16 0.02

NEH-05 64.2 73.2 9 0.28 0.23

NEH-06 80.35 83.8 3.45 0.21 0.03

95.8 109.5 13.7 0.28 0.03

126 150 24 0.18 0.02

NEH-08 4.8 30 25.2 0.21 0.33

Coquimbo

Sample ID Cu % Ni % Sample ID Cu % Ni %

RS511419 2.87 0.75 RS511442 0.83 0.39

RS511440 2.25 0.66 RS511449 0.78 0.35

RS511447 1.74 0.76 RS511401 0.71 0.56

RS511446 1.18 0.59 RS511441 0.67 0.38

RS511434 0.97 0.47 RS511405 0.62 0.53

RS511444 0.95 0.51 RS511402 0.59 0.13

RS511404 0.91 0.62 RS511403 0.41 0.33

RS511448 0.88 0.38

Jantun Puma

Sample ID Cu % Ni % Sample ID Cu % Ni %

RS511417 4.37 2.43 RS511416 1.30 0.43

RS511437 2.81 1.19 RS511409 0.85 0.12

RS511413 1.90 0.49 RS511436 0.84 0.48

RS511435 1.56 0.23 RS511408 0.70 0.17

RS511414 1.52 0.48 RS511407 0.61 0.19

RS511415 1.33 0.43 RS511410 0.60 0.24