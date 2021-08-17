Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

August 17, 2021 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Red Cloud Securities Inc. for Market Stabilization and Liquidity Services ("Market Maker") for its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Under the terms of the Agreement, which is effective August 3, 2021, 2021, The Company will pay the Market Maker a monthly fee of $5,000 for market making services which will continue until either party has terminated the agreement with thirty (30) days' notice.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a 100%, principal-owned Canadian based IIROC investment dealer focused in the junior resource sector. Their primary businesses include investment banking, equity research, and market stabilization and liquidity services. Red Cloud was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry. Their goal is to become the leading global investment boutique in junior resources.

About Providence Gold Mines Inc

Providence Gold Mines Inc. is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of its gold mineral property located in the prolific gold bearing Mother Lode Belt, nearby the historical gold town of Sonora, California, United States. The Company holds an interest in several Historical high - grade past producing mines located within the Providence Gold Mines properties. The Providence Property includes six parcels and thirteen 20-acre mining claims for a total of 425 acres (171 hectares) in size acres. The Company is focused on its exploration, evaluation, and development of the Providence Group of Gold Mines assets.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

