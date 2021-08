Patriot Gold Group Extends "2021 Inflation Protection IRA" As Inflation Grips The U.S. Economy

When It Comes To Inflation, We're Just Getting Started



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 - As '70's era Inflation is wreaking havoc across our economy and American's find themselves paying more for gas, groceries and everyday goods and services, the Biden Administration has just passed an additional $1.2T Infrastructure Bill and the Democrat Senate another $3.5T Anti-Poverty, Education & Climate" Bill without a single vote from the GOP. According to Jack Hanney, C.E.O. of The Patriot Gold Group "The bottom line is larger deficits mean even higher inflation."

As we enter the "Seasonal Best Time Of Year for Gold & Silver" late summer, early fall, according to Wells Fargo, reports that gold imports to China through Hong Kong have jumped from 38 Metric Tons to 154 Metric Tons! Reports from Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs forecasting Gold to end the year at $2,000 - $2,200 an ounce! Jack Hanney goes on to say "according to reports about seasonality of Gold & Silver entering their best performing months we also have to take into context reports about "Stock Market Investors staring down the barrel of the seasonal weakness for next 3 months" according to the Wall Street Journal. "It's the most unfavorable time of the year when it comes to Stock Market seasonality" according to Renaissance Macro Research.

Stanley Drunkenmiller warned "The Democrats Infrastructure Spending Could Lead to a Devastating Crash" and went on to say "the problem is that the nearly $6 trillion allocated by Congress to combat the economic impact of Covid has been spent AFTER the economy already finished recovering." Drunkenmiller went on to say "You usually get a bubble out of that, and you get inflation. Frankly, we now have both. This is the biggest bubble I've seen in my career."

Wells Fargo raised their 2021 price target to $2,200 an ounce and stated, "Gold's Strongest Price Rally Is Coming" as "gold supplies have flipped from excessive to deficient" Ex Managing Director of JP Morgan Jon Deane stated, "We are sitting on an economic cliff" and that "Gold will be well north of $2,000 an ounce this year" Deane goes on to say "We are already seeing inflation. If you look around the world, you see real estate prices, building supplies, and services skyrocket, what we created since the early 1990's is an entire financial infrastructure relying on debt and we have accelerated that dramatically in our response to managing the Covid-19 crisis."

Deane forecasts Silver to be between $35 - $40 and ounce and Bloomberg Intelligence and Saxo Bank raised their silver forecast to $50 an ounce in 2021 based on the excessive money printing and Biden's commitment to renewable energy.

Patriots Serving Patriots Announces Fee Reimbursement "Inflation Protection" on Many Retirement Options Ahead of September 15th 2021

Patriot Gold Group is introducing the "2021 Inflation Protection America First IRA" with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA for qualifying IRAs. Patriot Gold Group is lowering the minimum requirement for our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA and waiving fees for segregated, secured, and insured storage of your safe-haven assets, in addition to waiving the cost of registered and insured shipping to your home so that you-a fellow American-have one less thing to worry about. Patriot Gold Group is also waiving most fees on IRA accounts opened through September 15th 2021.

Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) for exclusive details about our incentives, or if you simply have questions regarding current market performance. We're here to help, be of service, and adhere to that altruistic principle that made Consumer Affairs recognize Patriot Gold Group as the Top IRA Gold & Silver Dealer nationwide for an unprecedented five years in a row (i.e., 2016-2020).

About Jack Hanney Jack Hanney is the CEO & Co-Founder of Patriot Gold Group, and a nationally sought-after financial speaker and guest. Recently featured on Fox Los Angeles Good Day LA, OANN, and FOX23 Tulsa, he was interviewed about his insights regarding the global health crisis and its impact on the economy, and he accurately forecasted the challenges in re-opening the economy, mortgage delinquencies, and the subsequent turn in the market. Here: FOX23TULSAJACKHANNEY

About Patriot Gold Group Patriot Gold Group (www.patriotgoldgroup.com) is a nationwide investment group with more than 50 years of precious metals investing experience. The company has been rated the Top IRA Gold & Silver Dealer by Consumer Affairs for an unprecedented five years in a row (i.e., 2016-2020), is A+ Rated with the Better Business Bureau, has earned a 5-star TrustPilot rating, and has been endorsed by Newsmax Host, Political Consultant and New York Times Best-Selling Author Dick Morris.

