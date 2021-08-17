Pure Energy Minerals Announces Clayton Valley Project Receives Federal Approval for Pilot Plant Construction and Operation

Vancouver, August 17, 2021 - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") is pleased to report that Schlumberger has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for a Plan of Operations covering construction and operation of a pilot plant at Pure Energy's Clayton Valley, Nevada, lithium brine project ("Clayton Valley Project"). Schlumberger, Pure Energy's partner and operator of the Clayton Valley Project, has also received permit approval for the associated reclamation plan from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation (NDEP-BMRR).

Construction and operation of the pilot plant are planned to occur at Pure Energy's Clayton Valley property located 40 miles southwest of Tonopah in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as approved by the BLM and Nevada authorities. In March 2021, Schlumberger New Energy announced its plans to develop a lithium extraction pilot plant at the Clayton Valley Project through its wholly owned subsidiary, NeoLith Energy (see Pure Energy news release of March 20, 2021).

The BLM approved the Plan of Operations after completion of the required engineering design, environmental studies and public comment period. Additional permit applications are in process with NDEP.

"Pure Energy is excited that this important step towards development of the Clayton Valley Project has been achieved," stated Pure Energy director, Mary Little. "We look forward to advancing the Clayton Valley Project with Schlumberger New Energy."

About Schlumberger New Energy

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology to the global energy industry. Schlumberger New Energy explores new avenues of growth by leveraging Schlumberger's intellectual and business capital in emerging new energy markets, with a focus on low-carbon and carbon-neutral energy technologies. Its activities include ventures in the domains of hydrogen, lithium, carbon capture and sequestration, geothermal power and geoenergy for heating and cooling buildings.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley ("CV") Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 950 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest mineral land holdings in the valley. Pure Energy's CV Project adjoins and surrounds on three sides the Silver Peak lithium brine mine operated by Albemarle Corporation. Drilling of bore holes CV-01 through CV-08 were completed together with a revised mineral resource and a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Clayton Valley Project (news releases of June 26, 2017 and April 5, 2018).

Pure Energy's partner, Schlumberger, is the operator of the Clayton Valley Project. On May 29, 2019, Pure Energy and Schlumberger signed an Earn-In agreement over the CV Project which requires significant investment by Schlumberger at the Project, to include the design and construction of a pilot plant capable of processing lithium-bearing brines for high-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("lithium hydroxide" or "LiOH∙H 2 O") and/or lithium carbonate products at a specified rate. Schlumberger plans to utilize both in-house and commercially available technology in the design of the CV pilot plant. Schlumberger's costs, technical parameters and ultimate technology are anticipated to differ from the published PEA. For further details regarding Schlumberger's participation, please refer to Pure Energy's Annual General and Special Meeting Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2019, available on SEDAR.com.

On January 3, 2019, the Nevada Division of Water Resources ("NDWR") approved and granted a Finite Term Water Right to Pure Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Esmeralda Minerals LLC, for the extraction of up to 50 acre-feet of brine during a 5-year period from the CV properties. This water right is deemed sufficient for brine testing requirements and Schlumberger's future pilot plant facility. In July of 2020, the CV-09 well was completed pursuant to the Finite Term Water Right and results of initial sampling were published by Pure Energy on October 14, 2020.

Quality Assurance

Walter Weinig, Professional Geologist and Qualified Person (Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA)) registration #01529QP), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information presented in this news release for Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. He is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

