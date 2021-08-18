Arbor Metals Provides Update on Ongoing Development at the Rakounga Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Vancouver, August 17th, 2021 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB: 32) wishes to advise shareholders that the Company continues to progress with development and planning of its intended work program for the Rakounga Gold Project, located northwest of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa, to be undertaken in the Fall of 2021. The work program follows geophysical survey work previously conducted by the Company on the Project.

Access and travel to Burkina Faso and the Project continues to improve, and the Company is confident that significant progress will be made in developing the Project through the Fall and Winter months.

Further details regarding the intended work program to be undertaken by the Company, and the expected timeframe, will made be made available as soon as finalized.

About the Rakounga Gold Project

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

