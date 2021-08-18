Wabash Trenching Returns Significantly Higher Silver Results with up to 199 g/t Ag along with Cu (1.90%), Pb (1.27%) and Au (2.43 g/t)

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar") (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce the results from the trenching in the Indiana area where mineralization was earlier discovered in the summer.



The three trenches in the Indiana area are along strike and extend over 500m with mineralization observed within interbedded metric calcitic marbles and paragneissic units. The major sulfides associated with the mineralization are chalcopyrite, bornite-covellite, sphalerite and galena which are all indicative of additional enrichment patterns within the stratiform copper sequence. The Corporation is working with its technical advisor Dr. Michel Gauthier define the controls of the mineralized system and develop exploration guides and tools that could lead to both increases in grades and widths.

A summary of the important results from the Indiana area is presented in Figure 1 and the table below:

Trench Sample # X n83z18 Y Grades Indiana A0748605 542973 5305778 1.87% Cu, 1.27% Pb and 199 g/t Ag A0748609 542961 5305784 1.90% Cu, 0.55% Pb and 155 g/t Ag A0748606 542963 5305780 1.24% Cu, 0.66% Pb and 143 g/t Ag Indiana-South A0748610 542973 5305720 1.65% Cu and 37 g/t Ag A0748902 542967 5305724 0.83% Cu and 26 g/t Ag A0748901 542967 5305724 0.58% Cu and 48 g/t Ag Indiana-North A0748616 543024 5306170 1.48% Cu, 116 g/t Ag, and 2.43 g/t Au A0748621 543002 5306171 0.83% Cu and 78 g/t Ag

Work continues throughout the entire property in preparation for the upcoming drilling program and is only focused on identifying new mineralized areas which are then trenched, mapped and sampled. No channels are being conducted at the moment in order to test as many anomalies as possible and to acquire the maximum of information as possible from the favorable units.

Figure 1: Wabash property - June 2021 grab samples results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b74322ef-108b-4157-b995-100d403f9310

"The Indiana area was a pleasant surprise because it was located outside of the expected mineralized footprint. The results from Indiana are now taking it to another level when put in the geological context. We are seeing enrichment in silver that takes it to higher grades than those observed in the world class Kupfershiefer deposits in Poland. The enrichment in lead is an interesting bonus and to top it all off we have yet another indicator of a potential secondary enrichment in gold with 2.43 g/t Au. We have seen many grab samples throughout the property with up to 0.2 g/t Au and this sample now confirms this hypothesis. Furthermore, we are seeing from Indiana indications that the stratigraphic unit with favorable lithologies is significantly wider than what was originally observed at Trenches 1 through 7." commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d'Or. Gold is analysed in Val d'Or using fire assay method (AU-AA25) with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) for samples higher than 0.5 ppm Au. For base metals and silver, the pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) with ICP-AES finish. Samples with assays higher than 10,000 ppm Cu, Zn or Pb, or 100 ppm Ag were reanalyzed with over limits methods (CU-OG62, ZN-OG62, PB-OG62, or AG-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi - Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi - Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 37,000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer ? Cheval outfitter (www.feracheval.ca), a profitable and cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. It as well works with local First Nations to provide training and employment.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

