SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results for the Çakmaktepe Extension Project ("Ardich"), Including 40.7 Meters at 7.48 g/t Au

Results Reaffirm Mineral Resource Growth Potential

Maiden Mineral Reserve Expected 2022, First Production Expected in 2023

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce positive results from 194 diamond drill holes for Ardich for the period from March 2020 to May 2021. These results build upon the preliminary economic analysis ("PEA") reported in the Çöpler District Master Plan ("CDMP20") Technical Report issued in November 2020, in which the Ardich deposit contributed 1.23 million ounces of gold from Measured and Indicated resources, and 0.35 million ounces of gold from Inferred Mineral Resources, providing an after tax NPV 5% of US$431M1.

Ardich represents a key organic growth initiative for SSR Mining, with the PEA highlighting the potential for approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold production over an 11-year mine life for approximately $50 million in development capital expenditures1. Ardich was discovered in 2017 and is located 1.5km north of the Çakmaktepe mine and 6km from the Çöpler operations, allowing future development to leverage existing oxide and sulfide processing infrastructure (Figure 1). Drilling and technical study activities are ongoing to further refine the value of this near mine opportunity and target a maiden Mineral Reserve declaration in 2022. Permitting is concurrently being advanced with a target for first gold production in 2023.

All 194 diamond holes (AR234-AR427) reported in this release were drilled in 2020 and 2021 subsequent to the cut-off date used in the compilation of the Mineral Resources in the PEA. None of the assays reported in today's release were included in the CDMP20. These new results include both step-out holes (drilled outside of and below the current Mineral Resource) (Table 1) and in-fill (within the area of the current Mineral Resource) (Table 2). The step-out holes are located to the west, south and south-west of the current Ardich Mineral Resource area. Step-out holes confirmed the extension of mineralization (Figure 2) (Table 1), many with impressive grades, including the following holes:

AR274: 7.48 g/t Au over 40.7 meters from 155 meters, including 29.99 g/t Au over 5 meters from 187 meters.

AR280: 4.18 g/t Au over 24.5 meters from 246 meters, including 35.1 g/t Au over 1 meter from 264 meters.

AR356: 2.98 g/t Au over 62.7 meters from 163 meters, including 13.43 g/t Au over 3.4 meters from 205 meters.

AR407: 3.68 g/t Au over 54 meters from 145 meters, including 15.43 g/t Au over 2 meters from 157 meters.

AR417: 2.20 g/t Au over 49.8 meters from surface.

Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "These are great results and we are eager to build them into our models as we aim to both improve on the Ardich PEA case presented in the current Technical Report and deliver an initial Mineral Reserve statement for the project. Permitting and other works required to bring Ardich into production continue in parallel with the exploration and resource definition drilling. We continue to view Ardich as a key driver of organic growth in our global exploration portfolio, with first production expected in 2023."

The PEA case is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Overview of Mineralization Style

The Ardich deposit is a listwanite-dolomite hosted gold replacement mineralization occurring along thrust fault zones between listwanite, ophiolite, dolomite, cataclastite, hornfels, and limestone. Mineralization and alteration extend in a NW-SE direction, parallel to major high angle fault structures controlling both mineralization and block rotations. Gold grades increase at dolomite-listwanite contacts and within silica-rich (jasperoid) listwanites. The mineralization is predominantly oxide with sulfide mineralization confined to pyrite-rich jasperoid zones. Based on available drill data, the main mineralized zone appears tabular and almost flat lying.

As exploration advances and the geological understanding of the Çakmaktepe and Ardich deposits increases, it appears that there is probable structural connectivity between the areas, potentially creating an expanded "Greater Çakmaktepe" development pathway.

Drilling

SSR Mining has drilled 427 diamond core holes at Ardich between August 2017 and June 2021, totaling 86,898m. The majority of these drill holes were drilled within SSR's 80% owned and managed licenses and greater than approximately 96 % of Ardich Mineral Resources are located on ground held 80% by SSR Mining, with the remainder located on ground 50% held by SSR Mining.2

The 194 holes in this release total 43,627m of drilling that was completed between March 2020 - May 2021 (AR234-AR427). These additional holes improve definition of the west, south and south-eastern extensions of gold mineralization defined by the earlier programs. The main Ardich mineralization dips gently towards the southeast and is interpreted to become deeper due to faulting and topography. SSR Mining currently has seven diamond drill rigs active at Ardich.

Drill Highlights

Table 1: Best 10 Step-out drill holes with significant gold intercepts at the Ardich project.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Oxidation

State EOH

Depth

(m) Comments AR274 154.80 195.50 40.70 7.48 Sulfide 281.0

Including 179.50 181.50 2.00 14.63 Sulfide

Including 186.50 191.50 5.00 29.99 Sulfide

AR279 152.20 203.00 50.8 4.02 Mixed 290.0 50/50 Oxide/Sulfide, 4 m at 0.25 g/t Au from 192 m included in the mineralized interval Including 170.00 172.00 2.0 12.88 Sulfide

Including 183.00 185.00 2.0 14.78 Sulfide

AR280 246.00 270.50 24.5 4.18 Mixed 308.0 88/12 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.7 m isolated core loss Including 264.00 265.00 1.0 35.10 Sulfide

AR327 172.50 210.60 38.10 6.38 Sulfide 210.6 172.5 - 175.5 m and 208.4 - 210.6 m Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss Including 185.50 186.50 1.00 14.00 Sulfide

Including 192.50 193.50 1.00 16.05 Sulfide

Including 200.50 201.50 1.00 13.80 Sulfide

Including 204.50 205.50 1.00 13.50 Sulfide

Including 206.30 207.10 0.80 11.05 Sulfide

AR356 163.00 225.70 62.70 2.98 Mixed 248.3 57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss Including 200.20 201.20 1.00 14.45 Oxide

Including 203.30 204.30 1.00 11.85 Oxide

Including 205.30 208.70 3.40 13.43 Oxide Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss Including 212.70 213.70 1.00 12.55 Oxide

AR357 202.60 224.50 21.90 7.15 Sulfide 269.8 202.6 - 203.8 m and 221.5 - 222.5 m Oxide Including 208.00 209.00 1.00 15.00 Sulfide

Including 210.00 211.00 1.00 11.10 Sulfide

Including 212.00 215.00 3.00 14.58 Sulfide

Including 215.70 217.00 1.30 14.70 Sulfide

AR361 173.50 199.30 25.80 6.83 Mixed 217.5 61/39 Oxide/Sulfide Including 181.50 182.50 1.00 11.15 Sulfide

Including 188.50 189.50 1.00 10.80 Oxide

Including 192.50 193.50 1.00 11.05 Oxide

Including 194.50 195.30 0.80 11.95 Oxide

AR393 29.30 46.30 17.00 1.26 Oxide 266.2 34.3 - 35.3 m Sulfide 77.50 80.80 3.30 0.68 Oxide

117.00 148.60 31.60 4.04 Mixed 44/56 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss Including 125.00 128.00 3.00 16.35 Sulfide

Including 131.00 132.00 1.00 10.95 Sulfide



202.40 206.40 4.00 0.50 Sulfide

220.20 223.20 3.00 0.46 Mixed 33/67 Oxide/Sulfide AR407 87.10 90.70 3.60 0.40 Oxide 251.3

144.60 198.60 54.00 3.68 Oxide 65/35 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 2.5 m isolated core loss Including 154.10 155.10 1.00 16.85 Oxide 33/67 Oxide/Sulfide Including 157.10 159.10 2.00 15.43 Oxide 33/67 Oxide/Sulfide Including 168.60 169.60 1.00 12.60 Sulfide 67/33 Oxide/Sulfide

216.70 222.70 6.00 1.34 Oxide 220.7 - 221.7 m Sulfide 230.70 234.50 3.80 0.32 Oxide

AR417 0.00 49.80 49.80 2.20 Oxide 125.0

112.50 117.50 5.00 1.01 Oxide





Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

Table 2: Best 10 In-Fill drill holes with significant gold intercepts at the Ardich Project.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Oxidation

State EOH

Depth

(m) Comments AR246 152.00 188.00 36.00 5.78 Sulfide 317.0 152.0 - 154.7 m Oxide Including 169.00 172.00 3.00 13.68 Sulfide

Including 177.00 178.00 1.00 11.95 Sulfide

Including 181.40 184.40 3.00 15.10 Sulfide

AR248 149.00 194.60 45.60 3.09 Oxide 260.2 Isolated 4 m core loss. Including 168.50 172.90 4.40 11.45 Oxide Isolated 0.6 m core loss. AR300 121.00 157.90 36.90 2.60 Mixed 197.0 75/25 Sulfide Oxide, includes 0.5 m isolated core loss Including 138.60 139.60 1.00 11.05 Sulfide 33/67 Sulfide/Oxide AR304 146.00 162.00 16.00 8.30 Mixed 241.7 38/62 Sulfide/Oxide Including 148.00 149.00 1.00 11.40 Oxide

Including 151.00 157.00 6.00 16.68 Sulfide 154.0 - 155.0m Oxide

165.00 181.00 16.00 0.60 Oxide

AR379 96.20 157.00 60.80 3.83 Oxide 254.1 116.7 - 117.7 m, 137.5 - 142.50m and 144.5 - 145.5m Sulfide Including 102.20 103.20 1.00 15.10 Oxide



161.00 190.00 29.00 1.85 Mixed 84/16 Oxide/Sulfide

193.00 220.00 27.00 1.00 Oxide

AR381 45.00 71.60 26.60 2.90 Oxide 155.0 68.6 - 71.6 m Sulfide Including 49.00 50.00 1.00 14.35 Oxide



119.60 122.60 3.00 0.54 Oxide

AR387 121.10 141.50 20.40 4.15 Oxide 192.7



164.90 168.10 3.20 0.55 Sulfide

AR390 156.50 188.80 32.30 3.56 Mixed 239.9 62/38 Oxide/Sulfide Including 163.30 164.30 1.00 13.10 Sulfide 169.0 - 169.8 m Oxide Including 169.00 169.80 0.80 10.35 Oxide

AR404 4.00 53.70 49.70 1.67 Oxide 114.4 4.0 - 5.0 m, 28.0 - 29.0 m and 35.0 - 36.6 m Sulfide

57.70 67.00 9.30 0.43 Oxide 65.00 - 67.00m Sulfide AR406 60.40 120.20 59.80 1.38 Oxide 181.0 111.0 - 111.8 m Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss

133.00 137.00 4.00 0.30 Sulfide



153.00 160.00 7.00 1.16 Mixed 43/57 Oxide/Sulfide



Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 2. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

The complete drill assay results and further technical information relating to this news release can be found below.

Technical Procedural Information

Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC

The Ardich drilling program started in 2017. Diamond drill core is sampled as half core at 1m intervals or geological contacts. Sampling interval varies between 0.4 meters and 3.2 meters with an average of 1.24 meters length. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Turkey for sample preparation and analysis which is of an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, Ankara was used for umpire check sample analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an AAS finish, and the multi-element analyses were determined by four acid digestion and ICP-AES and MS finish. For gold assays greater than or equal to 10 g/t, the fire assay process is repeated with a gravimetric finish for coarse gold. The drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. External review of data and processes relating to Ardich has been completed by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in July 2021. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Metallurgical Test Work

Metallurgical test work and recovery assumptions are reported in CDMP20 and include heap leach for oxide ores and flotation and pressure oxidation of sulfide ore.

Qualified Person

The exploration results disclosed in this document were prepared under the supervision and approved by Dr. Cengiz Y. Demirci, AIPG Registered Member and a CPG (Certified Professional Geologist), and VP Exploration at SSR Mining. Dr. Demirci has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and is a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

External review of data and processes relating to the Ardich was completed in July 2021 by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.

End Notes

The PEA Case is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.



The Çöpler gold mine is owned and operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim ?irketi (Anagold). SSR Mining controls 80% of the shares of Anagold, Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?. ("Lidya"), controls 18.5%, and a bank wholly owned by Çal?k Holdings A.?., holds the remaining 1.5%. Exploration tenures surrounding the project area and mining at Çakmaktepe are subject to joint venture agreements between SSR Mining and Lidya that have varying interest proportions. SSR Mining controls 50% of the shares of Kartaltepe Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim ?irketi and 50% of Tunçpinar Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim ?irketi. The other 50% is controlled by Lidya. Greater than 96% of the Mineral Resource is located on SSR Mining owned 80% ground, with the remainder of the mineralization within the 50/50% ownership boundary.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information in this press release include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the implementation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is only a prediction based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this press release are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

This press release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in the SEC rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this press release may not be comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Table 3: All step-out drill holes completed at the Ardich project since the Mineral Resource compilation cut-off date for the CDMP20 Technical Report.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au g/t Oxidation

State EOH

Depth

(m) Comments AR237 N.S.I 122.2

AR238 N.S.I 169.5

AR249 N.S.I 225.0

AR250 311.00 316.50 5.50 1.18 Sulfide 440.0

AR253 219.00 224.00 5.00 0.39 Oxide 261.9

AR254 N.S.I 161.5

AR256 131.00 138.00 7.00 1.38 Oxide 325.5

145.00 153.00 8.00 3.93 Oxide

Including 147.00 148.00 1.00 12.80 Oxide



207.00 228.00 21.00 0.69 Oxide

231.00 236.00 5.00 0.46 Oxide

261.00 264.40 3.40 1.09 Oxide

276.30 304.00 27.70 0.66 Oxide

AR257 263.00 266.00 3.00 0.68 Oxide 321.7

AR258 N.S.I 449.7

AR260 106.00 117.00 11.00 1.98 Oxide 305.9

AR261 133.40 140.40 7.00 0.64 Oxide 271.7

AR262 211.50 223.50 12.00 0.85 Mixed 232.2 55/45 Oxide/Sulfide 227.50 232.20 4.70 1.04 Mixed

AR263 105.00 131.00 26.00 1.11 Mixed 271.5 57/43 Sulfide/Oxide AR264 385.50 401.40 15.90 1.17 Mixed 418.3

406.40 418.30 11.90 0.80 Sulfide

AR265 72.60 77.40 4.80 0.53 Oxide 294.8

121.40 125.40 4.00 0.69 Sulfide

AR266 214.00 225.00 11.00 0.70 Oxide 346.0

235.00 241.00 6.00 1.21 Oxide

247.00 263.00 16.00 1.99 Oxide Includes 2.0 m isolated core loss. AR267 141.00 170.70 29.70 1.78 Oxide 247.5

178.40 190.50 12.10 0.96 Oxide

193.50 201.50 8.00 0.53 Oxide

224.50 228.50 4.00 0.33 Oxide

AR268 169.00 175.00 6.00 0.48 Mixed 191.2 50/50 Sulfide/Oxide AR269 193.00 205.00 12.00 2.70 Mixed 254.0 50/50 Sulfide/Oxide AR270 187.00 213.00 26.00 1.72 Mixed 302.0 54/46 Oxide/Sulfide AR271 N.S.I 520.1

AR272 183.50 191.10 7.60 0.44 Oxide 243.2

AR273 172.00 176.80 4.80 1.92 Oxide 265.0

181.30 186.60 5.30 0.42 Oxide

191.00 220.50 29.50 3.01 Oxide 193.00 - 194.00 m Sulfide Including 202.50 203.50 1.00 13.55 Oxide

Including 214.50 215.50 1.00 12.20 Oxide

AR274 154.80 195.50 40.70 7.48 Sulfide 281.0

Including 179.50 181.50 2.00 14.63 Sulfide



Including 186.50 191.50 5.00 29.99 Sulfide



AR275 N.S.I 197.0

AR276 90.00 94.00 4.0 0.35 Mixed 231.8

97.00 119.40 22.4 1.25 Mixed

127.50 138.00 10.5 1.00 Sulfide

AR277 121.10 126.90 5.80 0.83 Oxide 297.4

151.00 156.00 5.00 0.47 Oxide

219.70 223.70 4.00 0.36 Oxide

AR278 153.00 198.00 45.00 2.88 Mixed 242.6 Isolated 0.6 m core loss. 67/33 Oxide/Sulfide 221.00 225.00 4.00 0.34 Oxide

AR279 152.20 203.00 50.8 4.02 Mixed 290.0 50/50 Oxide/Sulfide, 4 m at 0.25 g/t Au from 192 m included in the mineralized interval Including 170.00 172.00 2.0 12.88 Sulfide

Including 183.00 185.00 2.0 14.78 Sulfide

AR280 246.00 270.50 24.5 4.18 Mixed 308.0 Includes 0.7 m isolated core loss. 88/12 Oxide/Sulfide Including 264.00 265.00 1.0 35.10 Sulfide

AR281 147.20 152.20 5.00 0.96 Oxide 277.0

155.00 155.80 0.80 4.09 Mixed

162.00 168.70 6.70 0.71 Oxide

AR282 45.20 51.50 6.30 1.09 Sulfide 256.9

59.50 63.50 4.00 1.40 Sulfide

69.50 76.90 7.40 1.35 Sulfide

116.00 125.50 9.50 3.09 Mixed 65/35 Oxide/Sulfide 140.00 146.00 6.00 2.66 Mixed 67/33 Sulfide AR283 240.00 264.00 24.0 1.03 Mixed 295.8 64/36 Oxide/Sulfide AR284 160.00 163.00 3.00 1.35 Oxide 310.6

227.00 242.00 15.00 1.30 Mixed 60/40 Oxide/Sulfide AR285 88.10 92.00 3.9 0.69 Mixed 273.1 51/49 Oxide/Sulfide AR286 186.00 207.00 21.0 1.57 Sulfide 316.0 Includes 2.5 m isolated core loss. AR287 88.10 102.50 14.40 0.88 Oxide 293.0 100.5 - 102.5 m Sulfide 106.50 122.60 16.10 1.62 Oxide

126.20 131.50 5.30 0.97 Mixed

134.30 139.40 5.10 1.11 Mixed

AR288 201.00 214.50 13.5 0.73 Mixed 240.6 60/40 Oxide/Sulfide 217.50 233.40 15.9 1.15 Oxide Isolated 1.5 m core loss. AR289 203.10 212.40 9.30 4.79 Oxide 267.3 209.1 - 210.1 m Sulfide 217.10 224.10 7.00 1.26 Oxide

AR290 135.50 147.00 11.50 0.84 Oxide 253.0

166.70 181.00 14.30 2.38 Mixed 55/45 Oxide/Sulfide AR291 N.S.I 161.1

AR292 172.70 180.80 8.1 1.21 Oxide 290.0

AR293 N.S.I 238.0

AR294 149.30 158.00 8.7 1.75 Oxide 223.0

AR295 124.80 152.00 27.2 0.62 Oxide 242.1

AR298 136.20 140.00 3.80 1.25 Oxide 225.5

145.30 181.00 35.70 1.98 Oxide 158.8 - 159.8 m, 160.8 - 161.8 m and 162.8 - 163.8 m Sulfide AR299 83.20 89.00 5.80 1.32 Sulfide 172.1 86.0 - 87.0m Oxide 100.00 105.70 5.70 1.23 Oxide

109.70 118.70 9.00 0.42 Oxide

139.80 140.50 0.70 11.40 Sulfide

AR301 192.00 208.90 16.90 0.91 Mixed 245.1 63/37 Sulfide - Oxide AR302 N.S.I 196.3

AR303 135.50 143.00 7.50 3.33 Oxide 262.5 138.2 - 139.2 m Sulfide Including 138.20 139.20 1.00 11.40 Sulfide 53/47 Sulfide - Oxide

158.00 167.00 9.00 0.36 Sulfide

173.00 180.00 7.00 0.48 Sulfide 178.0 - 179.0 m Oxide 224.20 227.20 3.00 0.43 Oxide

AR305 29.50 52.00 22.50 1.03 Oxide 102.1 49.0 m - 50.0 m and 51.0 - 52.0 m Sulfide 91.20 94.20 3.00 0.38 Oxide

AR307 146.10 164.60 18.50 3.48 Mixed 170.0 73/27 Oxide/Sulfide AR309 30.80 41.70 10.90 2.63 Oxide 158.5 includes 0.5 m isolated core loss 45.70 52.50 6.80 1.70 Oxide 51.5 - 52.0 m Sulfide 134.80 137.80 3.00 0.33 Oxide

AR310 123.10 131.80 8.70 1.20 Oxide 228.2

144.80 173.50 28.70 3.20 Mixed 63/37 Oxide/Sulfide Including 149.80 150.80 1.00 11.65 Oxide



182.50 192.50 10.00 3.41 Mixed 63/37 Oxide/Sulfide Including 189.50 190.50 1.00 11.50 Oxide

AR312 79.20 85.30 6.10 0.81 Mixed 200.2 60/40 Oxide/Sulfide AR313 171.20 197.20 26.00 1.72 Mixed 197.2 50/50 Oxide/Sulfide AR314 36.90 56.10 19.20 1.38 Oxide 201.9

AR315 83.70 93.80 10.10 1.74 Oxide 167.0 Includes 0.5 m isolated core loss 97.80 103.20 5.40 1.19 Oxide

109.20 132.50 23.30 1.43 Oxide

Including 120.70 121.70 1.00 13.30 Oxide

AR316 206.00 214.30 8.30 4.73 Oxide 272.5

Including 207.00 208.00 1.00 22.00 Oxide



230.00 240.50 10.50 0.32 Oxide 237.5 - 238.5 m and 239.5 - 240.5 m Sulfide AR317 202.00 221.00 19.00 3.05 Sulfide 228.0

AR318 152.50 157.50 5.00 0.42 Oxide 194.9 Includes 1.1 m isolated core loss 164.50 167.50 3.00 0.57 Oxide

AR319 146.60 159.30 12.70 3.08 Mixed 238.0 55/45 Oxide/Sulfide AR320 108.60 118.00 9.40 1.73 Oxide 194.0 114.0 - 115.0 m Sulfide 130.20 137.20 7.00 7.06 Mixed 72/28 Oxide/Sulfide Including 131.20 133.20 2.00 21.28 Sulfide



140.50 154.20 13.70 1.19 Mixed 76/24 Oxide/ Sulfide AR321 105.00 117.40 12.40 0.85 Mixed 158.4 49/51 Oxide/Sulfide AR322 115.00 122.00 7.00 3.08 Oxide 224.0



125.00 129.00 4.00 0.88 Oxide

AR324 118.00 125.00 7.00 2.08 Oxide 200.0 124.0 - 125.0 m Sulfide

129.00 134.00 5.00 5.96 Sulfide

Including 133.00 134.00 1.00 11.35 Sulfide



175.00 180.00 5.00 2.15 Sulfide

AR325 177.40 181.70 4.30 1.21 Oxide 305.5 179.4 - 180.4 m Sulfide 190.30 194.20 3.90 0.58 Oxide

220.80 225.00 4.20 0.42 Sulfide

231.00 238.00 7.00 1.35 Oxide 237.0 - 238.0 m Sulfide AR326 41.00 62.40 21.40 1.50 Oxide 178.7

92.50 106.50 14.00 1.22 Oxide

109.50 119.50 10.00 1.07 Oxide

122.50 125.80 3.30 0.42 Oxide

AR327 172.50 210.60 38.10 6.38 Sulfide 210.6 172.5 - 175.5 m and 208.4 - 210.6 m Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss Including 185.50 186.50 1.00 14.00 Sulfide

Including 192.50 193.50 1.00 16.05 Sulfide

Including 200.50 201.50 1.00 13.80 Sulfide

Including 204.50 205.50 1.00 13.50 Sulfide

Including 206.30 207.10 0.80 11.05 Sulfide

AR331 169.60 173.60 4.00 0.64 Oxide 286.5

177.60 183.70 6.10 0.81 Oxide

AR332 107.60 127.60 20.00 0.46 Mixed 201.3 60/40 Oxide/Sulfide AR333 157.20 164.00 6.80 1.30 Oxide 261.0

AR334 191.40 208.30 16.90 5.46 Sulfide 242.5 205.3 - 208.3 m Oxide Including 194.30 195.30 1.00 15.20 Sulfide

AR336 155.20 175.40 20.20 2.78 Mixed 264.0 52/48 Oxide/Sulfide 178.40 182.50 4.10 2.32 Sulfide 180.5 - 181.5 m Oxide 202.30 212.30 10.00 0.37 Mixed 70/30 Oxide/Sulfide AR337 75.00 88.00 13.00 0.96 Oxide 159.2

AR338 93.90 96.90 3.00 0.77 Oxide 149.3

AR340 11.20 24.60 13.40 0.94 Oxide 266.2

37.90 41.60 3.70 0.43 Oxide Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss AR341 200.50 213.30 12.80 0.93 Mixed 259.3 55/45 Oxide/Sulfide AR344 111.60 132.00 20.40 1.44 Mixed 251.5 51/49 Oxide/Sulfide 137.00 146.70 9.70 2.15 Mixed 31/69 Oxide/Sulfide 201.40 223.00 21.60 3.30 Mixed 77/23 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.7 m isolated core loss Including 217.40 219.40 2.00 11.55 Sulfide

AR345 131.20 150.50 19.30 2.84 Mixed 295.4 30/70 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.5 m isolated core loss 157.20 170.50 13.30 1.83 Oxide 163.2 - 165.2 m Sulfide 176.50 185.00 8.50 3.29 Mixed 73/27 Oxide/Sulfide AR346 85.00 89.70 4.70 1.13 Oxide 155.9

AR347 98.30 108.00 9.70 0.70 Oxide 196.8

AR349 141.00 145.00 4.00 1.66 Oxide 222.5

AR350 45.60 66.00 20.40 1.21 Oxide 287.8 Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss 74.00 79.00 5.00 0.35 Oxide

AR351 167.00 179.00 12.00 0.95 Oxide 215.0

193.00 199.00 6.00 0.45 Oxide

AR352 122.00 138.20 16.20 0.76 Mixed 199.8 43/57 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss AR353 145.00 153.60 8.60 5.27 Oxide 221.2

Including 152.00 153.60 1.60 16.55 Oxide



181.50 188.50 7.00 0.40 Oxide

199.00 207.00 8.00 0.44 Oxide

AR354 120.30 125.30 5.00 2.00 Oxide 263.2 121.3 - 122.3 m Sulfide 128.30 177.10 48.80 0.89 Mixed 72/28 Oxide/Sulfide 214.60 219.90 5.30 1.04 Oxide Includes 0.6 m isolated core loss AR355 83.00 91.00 8.00 0.34 Mixed 224.5 25/75 Oxide/Sulfide 99.00 104.00 5.00 0.41 Sulfide

110.00 131.80 21.80 1.02 Oxide 111.0 - 114.2 m Sulfide AR356 163.00 225.70 62.70 2.98 Mixed 248.3 57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss Including 200.20 201.20 1.00 14.45 Oxide

Including 203.30 204.30 1.00 11.85 Oxide

Including 205.30 208.70 3.40 13.43 Oxide Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss Including 212.70 213.70 1.00 12.55 Oxide

AR357 202.60 224.50 21.90 7.15 Sulfide 269.8 202.6 - 203.8 m and 221.50 - 222.5 m Oxide Including 208.00 209.00 1.00 15.00 Sulfide

Including 210.00 211.00 1.00 11.10 Sulfide

Including 212.00 215.00 3.00 14.58 Sulfide

Including 215.70 217.00 1.30 14.70 Sulfide

AR358 51.00 68.00 17.00 0.48 Oxide 191.0 Includes 0.3 m isolated core loss AR359 89.80 100.40 10.60 2.86 Oxide 150.2 96.0 - 97.0 m Sulfide 122.30 126.30 4.00 1.47 Oxide

134.30 138.70 4.40 0.97 Oxide

AR360 104.30 115.90 11.60 1.73 Oxide 216.2

AR361 173.50 199.30 25.80 6.83 Mixed 217.5 61/39 Oxide/Sulfide Including 181.50 182.50 1.00 11.15 Sulfide

Including 188.50 189.50 1.00 10.80 Oxide

Including 192.50 193.50 1.00 11.05 Oxide

Including 194.50 195.30 0.80 11.95 Oxide

AR362 123.00 133.00 10.00 2.02 Oxide 250.0

154.00 159.00 5.00 0.36 Sulfide

168.50 178.00 9.50 1.10 Oxide

AR363 39.30 44.90 5.60 0.30 Oxide 117.9

AR364 98.80 103.50 4.70 0.59 Oxide 285.5

121.20 128.30 7.10 1.34 Oxide

AR365 177.50 196.40 18.90 4.63 Oxide 269.4 189.6 - 92.4 m Sulfide Including 190.40 192.40 2.00 24.08 Sulfide

AR366 156.20 161.20 5.00 0.62 Oxide 215.0 160.2 - 161.2 m Sulfide 172.90 202.10 29.20 1.80 Mixed 70/30 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 1.5 m isolated core loss AR367 125.90 129.70 3.80 0.59 Oxide 165.7

AR368 135.20 147.20 12.00 1.61 Oxide 211.0 144.2 - 147.2 m Sulfide

150.20 162.50 12.30 0.88 Mixed 35/65 Oxide/Sulfide AR369 166.00 178.70 12.70 4.26 Mixed 226.0 61/39 Oxide/Sulfide Including 167.90 168.70 0.80 20.30 Oxide



203.50 209.50 6.00 0.41 Oxide

AR370 186.50 202.90 16.40 1.65 Mixed 257.0 57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss 207.00 219.30 12.30 0.66 Oxide

AR371 132.30 136.30 4.00 0.60 Oxide 165.9

AR372 116.60 125.60 9.00 2.53 Oxide 200.0

AR375 185.00 209.00 24.00 2.07 Mixed 258.0 55/45 Oxide/Sulfide 218.00 226.50 8.50 0.50 Oxide

AR377 15.40 85.50 70.10 1.71 Oxide 153.9 Includes 0.6 m isolated core loss AR378 171.40 189.60 18.20 1.71 Mixed 214.1 50/50 Oxide/Sulfide AR380 31.60 37.00 5.40 0.99 Oxide 80.0

AR393 29.30 46.30 17.00 1.26 Oxide 266.2 34.3 - 35.3 m Sulfide 77.50 80.80 3.30 0.68 Oxide

117.00 148.60 31.60 4.04 Mixed 44/56 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss Including 125.00 128.00 3.00 16.35 Sulfide

Including 131.00 132.00 1.00 10.95 Sulfide



202.40 206.40 4.00 0.50 Sulfide

220.20 223.20 3.00 0.46 Mixed 33/67 Oxide/Sulfide AR395 74.50 82.20 7.70 1.00 Oxide 211.0 81.2 - 82.2 m Sulfide 89.20 97.80 8.60 0.65 Oxide 89.2 - 91.2 m Sulfide 112.80 122.80 10.00 0.38 Oxide

125.80 131.50 5.70 0.41 Oxide

AR397 124.80 127.90 3.10 1.09 Sulfide 194.0 126.0 - 127.9 m Oxide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss 131.40 142.30 10.90 1.00 Sulfide 132.4 - 133.4 m and 136.3 - 138.3 Oxide 145.50 150.50 5.00 0.61 Oxide

167.50 170.50 3.00 0.32 Oxide

AR398 207.00 225.00 18.00 1.48 Oxide 265.0 218.0 - 220.0 m and 224.0 - 225.0 m Sulfide 230.00 249.00 19.00 1.09 Oxide 231.0 - 232.0, 236.0 - 237.0 m and 240.3 - 241.0 m Sulfide AR400 164.30 175.80 11.50 1.25 Sulfide 308.5 174.8 - 175.8 Oxide 178.80 210.00 31.20 1.65 Mixed 78/22 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.9 m isolated core loss AR401 135.50 140.00 4.50 2.58 Mixed 210.4 46/54 Oxide/Sulfide AR405 91.50 108.50 17.00 0.52 Mixed 185.0 77/23 Oxide/Sulfide 137.50 141.50 4.00 0.42 Oxide

163.00 171.00 8.00 0.33 Oxide

AR407 87.10 90.70 3.60 0.40 Oxide 251.3

144.60 198.60 54.00 3.68 Oxide 65/35 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 2.5 m isolated core loss Including 154.10 155.10 1.00 16.85 Oxide 33/67 Oxide/Sulfide Including 157.10 159.10 2.00 15.43 Oxide 33/67 Oxide/Sulfide Including 168.60 169.60 1.00 12.60 Sulfide 67/33 Oxide/Sulfide

216.70 222.70 6.00 1.34 Oxide 220.7 - 221.7 m Sulfide 230.70 234.50 3.80 0.32 Oxide

AR408 N.S.I 173.0

AR410 111.00 124.10 13.10 0.40 Mixed 200.2 61/39 Oxide/Sulfide AR412 13.00 35.90 22.90 0.72 Oxide 150.7 17.0 - 18.0 m Sulfide 129.20 133.20 4.00 0.37 Oxide

AR413 N.S.I 221.5

AR414 153.00 167.00 14.00 7.50 Mixed 179.0 70/30 Oxide/Sulfide Including 153.00 157.40 4.40 13.19 Mixed 25/75 Oxide/Sulfide AR415 65.50 68.50 3.00 0.35 Oxide 186.5

AR416 141.00 147.30 6.30 0.78 Oxide 213.4

153.50 163.40 9.90 1.10 Oxide 161.2 - 163.4 m Sulfide 166.40 179.00 12.60 1.15 Oxide

AR417 0.00 49.80 49.80 2.20 Oxide 125.0

112.50 117.50 5.00 1.01 Oxide

AR418 0.00 5.00 5.00 1.16 Oxide 107.2

15.00 24.00 9.00 0.66 Oxide

33.00 36.00 3.00 0.69 Oxide

AR419 89.60 110.50 20.90 0.62 Mixed 213.5 70/30 Oxide/Sulfide 122.50 128.50 6.00 0.36 Oxide

147.50 163.00 15.50 0.38 Oxide

167.50 172.50 5.00 0.40 Oxide

AR420 N.S.I 335.9

AR421 136.50 158.80 22.30 2.59 Mixed 200.8 60/40 Oxide/Sulfide

165.80 177.50 11.70 0.67 Oxide

AR422 N.S.I 152.6

AR423 N.S.I 173.5

AR424 131.40 159.50 28.10 2.22 Oxide 182.5 133.5 - 135.5 m Sulfide AR425 21.00 36.30 15.30 0.65 Oxide 161.8

49.00 55.30 6.30 0.76 Oxide

92.40 101.20 8.80 1.02 Oxide

AR426 3.00 11.00 8.00 0.39 Oxide 54.4

AR427 N.S.I 155.50





Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

Table 4: All In-fill drill holes completed at the Ardich Project since the Mineral Resource compilation cut-off date for the CDMP20 Technical Report

Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

g/t Oxidation

State EOH

Depth

(m) Comments AR234 148.20 152.20 4.00 0.93 Oxide 262.4

166.20 169.20 3.00 0.47 Oxide

178.20 181.20 3.00 0.67 Oxide

195.20 199.70 4.50 0.71 Oxide

AR235 178.00 187.50 9.50 1.45 Oxide 348.2 80/20 Oxide/Sulfide AR236 177.60 181.60 4.00 0.70 Oxide 297.0

184.60 187.60 3.00 0.57 Oxide

AR239 N.S.I 101.5

AR240 127.00 134.00 7.00 1.78 Oxide 204.6

147.90 152.60 4.70 1.42 Oxide

164.20 169.20 5.00 0.87 Sulfide

186.20 189.20 3.00 0.49 Oxide 186.2 - 187.2m Sulfide AR241 182.80 203.00 20.20 1.10 Oxide 244.6

229.00 239.20 10.20 0.84 Oxide 70/30 Oxide/Sulfide AR242 172.30 177.30 5.00 0.35 Oxide 254.7

205.30 209.30 4.00 0.40 Oxide

218.30 219.20 0.90 4.64 Oxide

AR243 157.60 175.30 17.70 1.40 Oxide 258.4

202.30 217.80 15.50 0.59 Oxide

AR244 159.00 166.30 7.30 4.00 Sulfide 224.7

177.00 185.00 8.00 0.43 Oxide

AR245 139.00 152.00 13.00 1.50 Oxide 349.4

AR246 152.00 188.00 36.00 5.78 Sulfide 317.0 152.0 - 154.7m Oxide Including 169.00 172.00 3.00 13.68 Sulfide

Including 177.00 178.00 1.00 11.95 Sulfide

Including 181.40 184.40 3.00 15.10 Sulfide

AR247 102.50 107.50 5.00 0.76 Oxide 237.8

117.50 124.50 7.00 0.53 Oxide

228.50 233.50 5.00 0.35 Oxide

AR248 149.00 194.60 45.60 3.09 Oxide 260.2 Isolated 4 meter core loss. Including 168.50 172.90 4.40 11.45 Oxide Isolated 0.6 meter core loss. AR251 151.60 168.70 17.10 1.46 Oxide 252.8 85/15 Oxide/Sulfide 184.70 190.50 5.80 1.23 Sulfide Isolated 0.4 meter core loss. AR252 165.70 178.00 12.30 1.71 Oxide 328.1

185.00 195.00 10.00 1.78 Oxide

AR255 88.00 102.80 14.80 3.32 Oxide 257.9

Including 97.00 98.00 1.00 14.40 Oxide



156.70 165.60 8.90 0.40 Mixed

AR259 135.00 139.30 4.30 3.77 Oxide 264.5

Including 136.30 137.30 1.00 11.45 Oxide

AR296 88.40 141.20 52.8 0.74 Oxide 230.0 Includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss. 93/7 Oxide/Sulfide AR297 162.30 166.00 3.70 0.75 Sulfide 273.0

169.00 172.00 3.00 0.79 Sulfide

177.00 187.00 10.00 2.08 Sulfide

AR300 121.00 157.90 36.90 2.60 Mixed 197.0 Includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss 75/25 Oxide/Sulfide Including 138.60 139.60 1.00 11.05 Sulfide 33/67 Oxide/Sulfide AR304 146.00 162.00 16.00 8.30 Mixed 241.7 38/62 Oxide/Sulfide Including 148.00 149.00 1.00 11.40 Oxide



Including 151.00 157.00 6.00 16.68 Sulfide

154.00-155.00 Oxide

165.00 181.00 16.00 0.60 Oxide



AR306 113.90 124.20 10.30 2.78 Mixed 218.0 50/50 Oxide/Sulfide 126.90 131.70 4.80 1.61 Sulfide

147.20 152.20 5.00 0.42 Sulfide includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss AR308 86.10 110.20 24.10 2.92 Mixed 170.0 88/12 Oxide/Sulfide Including 87.10 88.10 1.00 14.40 Oxide



122.50 137.50 15.00 0.82 Oxide 122.50-124.50 and 125.50-126.50 Sulfide AR311 118.00 126.00 8.00 1.25 Mixed 182.5 75/25 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.9 meter isolated core loss 148.00 152.00 4.00 0.61 Oxide

AR323 149.70 160.70 11.00 0.59 Oxide 268.0 Includes 0.7 meter isolated core loss 155.90-156.90 Sulfide AR328 159.50 169.50 10.00 2.45 Mixed 227.0 40/60 Oxide/Sulfide 177.50 189.00 11.50 1.57 Mixed 33/67 Oxide/Sulfide AR329 163.50 168.00 4.50 0.65 Oxide 250.7 167.3 - 168.0 m Sulfide AR330 21.00 42.30 21.30 1.96 Oxide 190.6 23.7 - 24.7 m Sulfide AR335 24.70 45.20 20.50 1.07 Oxide 126.8

84.00 94.00 10.00 0.50 Oxide

AR339 171.00 193.00 22.00 2.71 Sulfide 231.8 186.0 - 187.0 m and 192.0 - 193.0 m Oxide Including 179.00 180.30 1.30 12.00 Sulfide

AR342 150.60 154.60 4.00 0.84 Oxide 254.5

162.40 167.40 5.00 0.68 Oxide

192.80 201.00 8.20 0.67 Mixed 28/72 Oxide/Sulfide AR343 166.50 176.20 9.70 0.94 Oxide 278.1 175.2 - 176.2 m Sulfide, includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss AR348 159.30 173.90 14.60 1.58 Oxide 272.0 171.9 - 173.9 m Sulfide, includes 1.3 meter isolated core loss AR373 142.30 164.30 22.00 1.54 Mixed 179.1 82/18 Oxide/Sulfide AR374 36.00 83.00 47.00 0.86 Mixed 135.3 59/41 Oxide/Sulfide AR376 48.00 74.50 26.50 2.46 Oxide 160.5

Including 65.60 66.60 1.00 13.75 Oxide



82.50 98.00 15.50 0.90 Mixed 75/25 Oxide/Sulfide AR379 96.20 157.00 60.80 3.83 Oxide 254.1 116.7- 117.7 m, 137.5 - 142.5 m and 144.5 - 145.5 m Sulfide Including 102.20 103.20 1.00 15.10 Oxide



161.00 190.00 29.00 1.85 Mixed 84/16 Oxide/Sulfide 193.00 220.00 27.00 1.00 Oxide

AR381 45.00 71.60 26.60 2.90 Oxide 155.0 68.6 - 71.6 m Sulfide Including 49.00 50.00 1.00 14.35 Oxide



119.60 122.60 3.00 0.54 Oxide

AR382 15.00 18.00 3.00 0.71 Oxide 125.0

28.00 32.00 4.00 0.33 Oxide

35.00 39.00 4.00 0.45 Oxide

42.70 88.40 45.70 1.68 Oxide 73.5 - 74.5 m, 79.5 - 81.4 m and 85.4 - 88.4 m Sulfide AR383 52.60 81.20 28.60 1.01 Oxide 146.0 Includes 1.2 meter isolated core loss AR384 57.30 73.50 16.20 2.59 Oxide 87.5 61/39 Oxide/Sulfide AR385 66.70 75.00 8.30 3.60 Oxide 167.0 67.8 - 70.0 m Sulfide Including 67.80 68.80 1.00 10.95 Sulfide



78.00 86.00 8.00 0.46 Oxide



92.00 96.00 4.00 1.23 Oxide



112.00 151.50 39.50 1.67 Mixed 47/53 Oxide/Sulfide AR386 51.80 76.00 24.20 1.47 Oxide 150.5 57.6 - 58.8 m Sulfide, includes 0.4 meter isolated core loss AR387 121.10 141.50 20.40 4.15 Oxide 192.7

164.90 168.10 3.20 0.55 Sulfide

AR388 167.20 171.20 4.00 1.30 Mixed 215.5 50/50 Oxide/Sulfide 178.50 200.30 21.80 0.69 Mixed 44/56 Oxide/Sulfide 210.50 214.50 4.00 0.75 Sulfide 210.5 - 211.5 m Oxide AR389 35.40 38.40 3.00 0.34 Oxide 121.6

41.40 55.80 14.40 0.54 Oxide

58.80 65.20 6.40 0.69 Oxide

AR390 156.50 188.80 32.30 3.56 Mixed 239.9 62/38 Oxide/Sulfide Including 163.30 164.30 1.00 13.10 Sulfide 169.0 - 169.8 m Oxide Including 169.00 169.80 0.80 10.35 Oxide

AR391 43.70 63.30 19.60 0.81 Oxide 151.5

144.40 147.40 3.00 0.95 Sulfide 145.4 - 146.4 m Oxide AR392 134.60 157.70 23.10 1.35 Mixed 181.1 31/69 Oxide/Sulfide AR394 12.30 50.80 38.50 1.62 Oxide 167.0 15.3 - 16.3 m and 36.3 - 37.7 m Sulfide 107.00 111.00 4.00 0.65 Oxide

AR396 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.44 Oxide 140.2

17.00 36.10 19.10 1.32 Oxide

43.10 53.10 10.00 0.59 Oxide

AR399 10.00 56.10 46.10 0.97 Oxide 185.0

AR402 205.00 216.00 11.00 1.05 Oxide 285.0

232.00 263.00 31.00 2.08 Oxide

266.00 270.00 4.00 0.57 Oxide

AR403 9.00 46.00 37.00 0.91 Oxide 116.1

AR404 4.00 53.70 49.70 1.67 Oxide 114.4 4.0 - 5.0 m, 28.0 - 29.0 m and 35.0 - 36.6 m Sulfide 57.70 67.00 9.30 0.43 Oxide 65.0 - 67.0 m Sulfide AR406 60.40 120.20 59.80 1.38 Oxide 181.0 111.0 - 111.8 m Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss 133.00 137.00 4.00 0.30 Sulfide

153.00 160.00 7.00 1.16 Mixed 43/57 Oxide/Sulfide AR409 N.S.I 105.9

AR411 138.80 152.10 13.30 0.55 Oxide 173.6 140.0 - 141.1 m and 146.1 - 147.1 m Sulfide 157.10 164.10 7.00 0.42 Oxide





Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 2. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results for the Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) Project, including 40.7 meters at 7.48 gr/t Au", August 10, 2021.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 37N, ED50 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. All drilling was diamond core drilling with HQ and PQ core sizes. HQ is 63.5mm and PQ is 85 mm in diameter.

Drill Collar Coordinates

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip End of

Hole (m) AR234 463941.87 4366966.54 1228.71 350 -80 262.40 AR235 463757.42 4366980.33 1209.65 350 -70 348.20 AR236 463896.45 4366894.03 1235.16 250 -80 297.00 AR237 464349.46 4366759.36 1325.28 40 -60 122.20 AR238 464573.10 4366489.99 1429.08 130 -60 169.50 AR239 463718.93 4366877.32 1222.19 260 -60 101.50 AR240 463880.36 4366769.36 1260.53 190 -70 204.60 AR241 463893.09 4366891.86 1235.32 210 -75 244.60 AR242 463853.64 4366983.73 1218.77 0 -90 254.70 AR243 463884.72 4366766.95 1260.94 65 -75 258.40 AR244 463972.75 4366843.93 1248.97 90 -75 224.70 AR245 463778.06 4366769.17 1253.78 190 -85 349.40 AR246 463716.05 4366870.75 1222.62 200 -60 317.00 AR247 463955.04 4366559.86 1333.82 50 -70 237.80 AR248 463856.78 4366662.33 1296.29 160 -70 260.20 AR249 464532.44 4366333.85 1486.91 140 -60 225.00 AR250 464226.27 4366846.72 1283.15 40 -60 440.00 AR251 463955.12 4366559.47 1334.52 0 -90 252.80 AR252 463854.61 4366661.19 1296.20 300 -80 328.10 AR253 464227.29 4366845.59 1282.94 260 -80 261.90 AR254 464715.30 4366291.09 1513.90 300 -60 161.50 AR255 464006.09 4366742.33 1271.96 130 -60 257.90 AR256 464186.06 4366674.17 1320.06 45 -60 325.50 AR257 464208.93 4366748.54 1304.73 320 -60 321.70 AR258 464573.50 4366489.63 1428.97 30 -60 449.70 AR259 464006.75 4366741.44 1271.30 340 -75 264.50 AR260 464188.38 4366677.21 1320.36 315 -70 305.90 AR261 464205.99 4366748.04 1304.60 260 -75 271.70 AR262 463796.83 4366413.10 1346.47 10 -75 232.20 AR263 463625.32 4366349.04 1288.84 40 -75 271.50 AR264 464893.55 4366544.08 1496.70 220 -80 418.30 AR265 464155.15 4366434.11 1414.38 230 -75 294.80 AR266 463795.72 4366410.92 1346.71 10 -75 346.00 AR267 463802.69 4366602.86 1288.81 65 -70 247.50 AR268 464154.17 4366435.12 1414.90 340 -75 191.20 AR269 463560.76 4366637.57 1229.06 75 -75 254.00 AR270 463614.82 4366728.82 1218.90 270 -60 302.00 AR271 464725.20 4366907.57 1470.74 220 -70 520.10 AR272 463633.79 4366565.06 1253.38 265 -60 243.20 AR273 463822.36 4366492.13 1336.35 60 -65 265.00 AR274 463617.37 4366732.93 1218.76 20 -60 281.00 AR275 463823.28 4366491.45 1335.70 280 -70 197.00 AR276 464097.30 4366536.06 1353.62 335 -75 231.80 AR277 464333.49 4366699.46 1338.05 215 -70 297.40 AR278 463445.69 4366796.77 1224.87 40 -70 242.60 AR279 463515.04 4366800.22 1213.77 90 -65 290.00 AR280 463820.53 4366489.45 1336.81 280 -70 308.00 AR281 463685.86 4366664.45 1249.93 10 -70 277.00 AR282 464223.50 4366589.41 1355.55 190 -70 256.90 AR283 463291.66 4366800.91 1267.49 40 -70 295.80 AR284 463685.64 4366664.00 1249.89 225 -60 310.60 AR285 463292.71 4366799.34 1267.50 220 -70 273.10 AR286 463460.80 4366670.72 1246.17 40 -80 316.00 AR287 463622.40 4367095.16 1184.28 305 -60 293.00 AR288 463388.32 4366948.65 1226.27 220 -65 240.60 AR289 463800.23 4366598.95 1288.76 235 -65 267.30 AR290 463647.15 4367098.35 1186.03 340 -75 253.00 AR291 463573.31 4366480.82 1259.91 65 -60 161.10 AR292 463447.22 4366796.91 1224.54 220 -60 290.00 AR293 463258.96 4366951.05 1243.52 220 -70 238.00 AR294 463562.25 4366636.13 1229.65 240 -70 223.00 AR295 463185.23 4367016.68 1238.85 225 -60 242.10 AR296 463622.84 4367058.52 1188.46 250 -70 230.00 AR297 463665.25 4367074.83 1189.40 100 -80 273.00 AR298 463329.27 4366953.22 1236.88 350 -75 225.50 AR299 463624.90 4367094.24 1184.86 255 -70 172.10 AR300 463624.79 4367055.94 1188.69 190 -70 197.00 AR301 463181.82 4366943.97 1252.94 30 -80 245.10 AR302 463715.67 4366537.79 1289.54 180 -70 196.30 AR303 463642.19 4367116.42 1184.33 50 -75 262.50 AR304 463496.78 4366935.74 1199.88 75 -60 241.70 AR305 463023.76 4367143.55 1244.75 350 -75 102.10 AR306 463663.11 4367074.90 1189.65 185 -80 218.00 AR307 463687.97 4366665.72 1249.43 130 -70 170.00 AR308 463625.30 4367054.73 1189.28 330 -85 170.00 AR309 463025.59 4367144.14 1244.51 220 -70 158.50 AR310 463641.55 4367114.43 1184.82 5 -70 228.20 AR311 463664.26 4367077.32 1190.05 250 -85 182.50 AR312 463182.69 4366943.96 1252.94 220 -60 200.20 AR313 463616.04 4366730.08 1219.23 150 -70 197.20 AR314 462954.36 4367135.42 1263.37 220 -75 201.85 AR315 463620.96 4367093.78 1184.27 280 -50 167.00 AR316 463331.53 4366953.90 1236.88 220 -70 272.50 AR317 463436.17 4366861.97 1222.32 200 -70 228.00 AR318 463737.45 4367091.84 1195.37 40 -70 194.90 AR319 463693.31 4366668.34 1249.77 130 -70 238.00 AR320 463646.55 4367098.16 1185.84 280 -80 194.00 AR321 463108.81 4366933.33 1273.18 220 -70 158.40 AR322 463103.33 4367007.25 1256.40 5 -60 224.00 AR323 463824.90 4367069.07 1204.88 40 -70 268.00 AR324 463647.64 4367099.12 1185.45 130 -85 200.00 AR325 463735.51 4367091.10 1194.87 350 -70 305.50 AR326 462955.23 4367133.90 1263.06 45 -70 178.70 AR327 463515.73 4366746.00 1222.67 80 -60 210.60 AR328 463713.62 4367081.43 1194.05 310 -80 227.00 AR329 463823.40 4367066.33 1204.09 90 -70 250.70 AR330 462949.82 4367248.29 1257.22 240 -80 190.60 AR331 463736.03 4367090.22 1195.97 5 -80 286.50 AR332 463105.29 4367005.24 1255.99 220 -70 201.30 AR333 463783.68 4367096.92 1197.76 40 -70 261.00 AR334 463559.18 4366638.68 1229.51 20 -70 242.50 AR335 462950.13 4367250.26 1256.94 90 -60 126.80 AR336 463661.38 4367116.51 1185.35 80 -80 264.00 AR337 462960.01 4367063.49 1274.43 220 -70 159.20 AR338 463375.58 4366725.22 1252.79 220 -70 149.30 AR339 463710.80 4367080.36 1194.49 180 -80 231.80 AR340 462899.11 4366994.79 1308.61 220 -70 266.20 AR341 463367.56 4366855.89 1241.97 180 -70 259.30 AR342 463790.57 4367072.82 1201.90 345 -80 254.50 AR343 463747.30 4367073.89 1198.08 340 -85 278.10 AR344 463691.37 4366431.51 1296.58 40 -70 251.50 AR345 463661.58 4367116.18 1186.11 240 -85 295.40 AR346 463197.36 4366881.76 1268.49 220 -70 155.90 AR347 463490.11 4366541.31 1266.40 220 -70 196.80 AR348 463766.85 4367087.58 1198.38 190 -85 272.00 AR349 463627.01 4366349.51 1289.14 290 -70 222.50 AR350 462881.41 4367130.15 1283.27 290 -65 287.80 AR351 463259.92 4366949.82 1243.28 40 -60 215.00 AR352 463260.20 4366879.79 1260.48 220 -70 199.80 AR353 463489.10 4366539.47 1266.38 40 -70 221.20 AR354 463573.69 4366478.90 1259.60 75 -60 263.20 AR355 463693.89 4366434.29 1296.54 150 -65 224.50 AR356 463367.11 4366853.94 1241.32 70 -60 248.30 AR357 463714.22 4366535.47 1289.60 335 -75 269.80 AR358 462882.40 4367131.92 1283.26 50 -60 191.00 AR359 463337.79 4366629.85 1284.59 220 -70 150.20 AR360 463575.42 4366478.09 1259.64 220 -70 216.20 AR361 463712.92 4366541.59 1289.45 80 -70 217.50 AR362 463692.95 4366429.31 1297.05 260 -60 250.00 AR363 462877.76 4367059.48 1298.55 220 -70 117.90 AR364 463573.37 4366476.38 1260.18 300 -70 285.50 AR365 463633.02 4366566.70 1254.53 120 -80 269.40 AR366 463438.55 4366861.17 1221.71 45 -60 215.00 AR367 463050.63 4366858.41 1306.46 220 -70 165.70 AR368 463688.46 4366667.12 1249.68 50 -75 211.00 AR369 463613.17 4366727.68 1219.80 0 -90 226.00 AR370 463559.44 4366637.09 1229.10 340 -70 257.00 AR371 463464.23 4366670.12 1245.60 220 -70 165.90 AR372 463802.42 4366600.56 1288.53 150 -65 200.00 AR373 463475.44 4366900.83 1208.42 10 -60 179.10 AR374 463425.59 4367071.99 1191.84 120 -60 135.30 AR375 463515.38 4366744.71 1222.59 80 -70 258.00 AR376 463464.76 4367035.75 1192.94 270 -70 160.50 AR377 463059.09 4367183.10 1234.18 60 -60 153.90 AR378 463515.85 4366740.27 1222.72 350 -80 214.10 AR379 463387.94 4367033.75 1208.42 210 -60 254.10 AR380 463058.23 4367184.86 1234.09 300 -60 80.00 AR381 463129.78 4367122.28 1227.74 250 -60 155.00 AR382 463203.00 4367269.70 1206.93 265 -70 125.00 AR383 463203.50 4367270.41 1207.73 20 -70 146.00 AR384 463164.29 4367146.56 1222.54 270 -60 87.50 AR385 463099.97 4367076.71 1240.21 70 -60 167.00 AR386 463236.19 4367263.14 1214.13 180 -85 150.50 AR387 463495.31 4366937.30 1200.42 260 -80 192.70 AR388 463281.12 4367015.70 1223.16 210 -70 215.50 AR389 463059.16 4367402.06 1230.39 280 -70 121.60 AR390 463476.83 4366903.50 1208.50 100 -70 239.90 AR391 463060.18 4367400.22 1231.00 190 -80 151.50 AR392 463209.59 4367051.58 1228.69 230 -70 181.10 AR393 463520.63 4367376.54 1141.74 0 -90 266.20 AR394 463057.68 4367349.73 1232.21 0 -90 167.00 AR395 463017.15 4367077.88 1257.19 25 -70 211.00 AR396 463063.31 4367301.12 1229.75 0 -90 140.20 AR397 462960.39 4367063.44 1274.97 70 -70 194.00 AR398 463821.85 4366491.83 1336.60 330 -80 265.00 AR399 463024.52 4367295.97 1238.52 310 -75 185.00 AR400 463598.20 4367381.35 1167.08 240 -80 308.50 AR401 463016.33 4367076.96 1257.04 220 -60 210.40 AR402 463920.36 4366523.37 1354.03 220 -70 285.00 AR403 463025.05 4367295.58 1238.39 0 -90 116.10 AR404 463184.56 4367377.39 1178.41 80 -70 114.40 AR405 462954.71 4366982.16 1297.52 0 -90 185.00 AR406 463039.07 4367439.69 1233.17 350 -60 181.00 AR407 463564.23 4367304.45 1165.80 40 -80 251.30 AR408 463531.66 4366317.63 1317.65 220 -80 173.00 AR409 462979.47 4367428.47 1249.02 330 -70 105.90 AR410 462973.76 4366930.66 1308.10 220 -70 200.20 AR411 463857.11 4366664.09 1296.29 90 -70 173.60 AR412 462932.30 4367390.23 1257.65 270 -70 150.70 AR413 463579.85 4366190.58 1340.56 40 -70 221.50 AR414 463634.74 4367320.76 1189.86 220 -60 179.00 AR415 462951.83 4366983.21 1296.95 220 -60 186.50 AR416 463805.89 4366602.01 1288.95 180 -80 213.40 AR417 462918.86 4367309.39 1264.13 60 -70 125.00 AR418 462878.43 4367256.78 1272.69 270 -70 107.20 AR419 462877.44 4367061.48 1298.37 60 -60 213.50 AR420 463637.08 4367326.82 1189.65 60 -70 335.90 AR421 463713.36 4366531.88 1289.72 195 -70 200.80 AR422 463579.83 4366304.01 1309.46 220 -80 152.60 AR423 462837.15 4367215.93 1285.88 270 -60 173.50 AR424 463330.23 4366954.13 1236.54 80 -70 182.50 AR425 463256.26 4366449.09 1370.52 40 -60 161.80 AR426 462835.26 4367216.31 1285.72 60 -70 54.40 AR427 463506.23 4366269.01 1342.45 220 -80 155.50

