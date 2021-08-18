Bell Copper Applies for Listing on the OTCQB

Vancouver, August 18, 2021 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) (OTC Pink: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company"). In response to the pending amendment to SEC Rule 15c2-11 (due to be in place September 28, 2021) which will require companies quoted on the US market to disclose current information on a continuous basis, Bell Copper is pleased to report that it has submitted its application to list on the OTCQB. All documentation has now been provided and the Company expects to have final approval of the application and its listing by mid-October, 2021.

Bell Copper currently trades on the OTC PINK Sheets under the symbol BCUFF. The OTCQB is an upgraded marketplace tier for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Once listing is approved, investors will be able to find current financial disclosure and Real-Time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Bell Copper already has full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

The Company's DTC listing reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers enabling the Company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of brokerage firms through an electronic method of clearing securities.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

