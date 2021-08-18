Menü Artikel
Waseco Appoints Chief Financial Officer

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 - Waseco Resources Inc. ("Waseco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, that James O'Neill (C.P.A., C.A. and Acc Dir.) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. O'Neill brings over 35 years of Financial and Accounting experience in a wide range of industries, primarily in the junior mining and exploration sector. He also brings strong leadership and team building skills to the position. As part of the compensation package, Mr. O'Neill has been granted 400,000 options to acquire shares at $0.05 per share for a 3 year period ending August 18, 2024.

Waseco is an exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("WRI") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("WSE"). There are currently 41,681,390 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information on the Company, please visit the Waseco web site at www.wasecoresources.com or contact Richard Williams at (416) 364-3123- e-mail: rickw@wasecoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Williams

President & C.E.O.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory service providers as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility of the accuracy or adequacy of this release.



Mineninfo

Waseco Resources Inc.

Waseco Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0BMFG
CA9369001099
www.wasecoresources.com
Minenprofile
